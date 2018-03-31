EDWARDSVILLE – For the Edwardsville High School baseball team, it was a great snapback win after dropping a decision earlier in the day.

The Tigers scored three times in the second and fourth innings, then got timely hitting while taking advantage of poor defense in the fifth to score six runs in a 12-4 win over Parkway South of west St. Louis County Friday afternoon at Tom Pile Field. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at South, but moved because of heavy rain in the weather forecast.

Earlier in the afternoon, Edwardsville dropped a 4-1 decision to Moline. With the split, the Tigers went to 5-2 on the still young season.

Against the Patriots, Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser thought his club took better at-bats that they had against Moline.

“That was better, and they gave us a few that they didn't make some plays on,” Funkhouser said, “but overall, I thought our at-bats were better, and that's something I think that, as we get deeper into the season, which we've already played a fifth of the season it will continue to get better.”

Blake Burris helped the Tiger offense along with a couple of bunt singles that helped Edwardsville set up big innings.

“Yeah, I thought he did,” Funkhouser said, “and that was important the way that our lineup plays out, that we need runners on base behind him, and his placement, and utilize his speed was big.”

The Tigers struck first in the second, getting three runs, starting with walks to Joe Copeland and Josh Ohl. Both scored two outs later on an error by the second baseman that allowed Joe Toscano to reach base. Toscano later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Jack Cooper for the third run of the inning.

The Patriots struck back in the third with four runs, starting with a walk to Joe Baumann, who went to second on an error, and a Luke Smith single. Subsequent walks to Evan Martin and Chris Dacus forced home a run, and a Josh Hoffmann sacrifice fly brought in the second run. Collin Salter relieved starting pitcher Chase Gockel, and was greeted with a two-run double by Tyler Placke. Andrew Berndt then singled to left, but Placke was thrown out at the plate on a good throw by Jonathan Yancik to end the inning.

Edwardsville took back the lead in the fourth, starting with singles by Toscano and Burris, while Drake Westcott reached when the second baseman dropped a pop-up, allowing a run to score. A Cooper double scored Burris, while another run scored on an error. The Tigers broke it open in the fifth, sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six times on only three hits. Parkway South pitching issued four walks in the inning, while Edwardsville scored two of their runs on consecutive passed balls.

Meanwhile, Salter shut down the Patriot offense in his two and two-thirds innings of work, allowing only one base runner after the third while striking out three.

“I thought Collin was really good on the mound,” Funkhouser said. “He showed good stuff and great command, and I like the way he competes, and it's fun to watch him pitch.”

Jared Engeman pitched a perfect sixth inning and Caleb Blakemore pitched the seventh to preserve the Tigers win.

In the earlier game against Moline, the Maroons scored twice in the first and second inning, and were never headed. Eric Maffle scored on a passed ball while Brody Harding scored on an error. In the second, a Nick Drobusevich double scored two runs to double Moline's lead. Jordan Benson pitched a complete game, scattering five hits while walking one and striking out three. A fourth-inning solo home run by Cooper was the only run of the game for the Tigers.

Cooper went two for three in the game, while Westcott, Copeland and Yancik had the other hits for Edwardsville.

“Moline's got a really good club,” Funkhouser said. 'We didn't play so well, and they outplayed us, and we didn't play the game within the game that well. But it's good facing teams like both these (Moline and South), because they'll point out your flaws, and sure enough, Moline pointed out our flaws and took advantage.”

Funkhouser gave credit to Benson's performance on the mound.

“He executed those pitches, so you credit him,” Funkhouser said, “and he was able to throw his fastball, locate it, and throw his breaking pitch. But really, we have some guys who haven't got a lot of varsity experience, and we're not in the mode of having at-bats like we've traditionally had, from the standpoint of being patient and aggressive in the zone, but patient for the pitcher pitches, and then, battling with two strikes. And really, when we're getting positive counts, we're getting 2-0, 3-1, even 0-0 counts and we're not putting swings on balls.”

And the most important thing this week was that the Tigers were able to get outside and get their work in, being able to play three games in a week that saw many a game postponed because of the heavy rain that has plagued the St. Louis area recently.

“We've been practicing a ton, but it was good to get games in,” Funkhouser said, “ and we knew with the opponents that we had this week, we've got to be ready to go. And to be able to play out here with the sun, and to get two games in when most people are still not able to get on a field is something, because we're able to play three games this week when most guys didn't get outside.”

The Tigers have a very busy week ahead of them, with conference games at East St. Louis Tuesday and at home against Alton on Thursday, then hosting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday afternoon at before their annual game at Busch Stadium on Saturday evening against Hillsboro, Mo., which will be played after the Cardinals-Arizona Diamondbacks game. And as the calendar is ready to turn to April, Funkhouser knows that the Tigers have plenty of work ahead.

“Well, we've got a lot of things we need to get better at,” Funkhouser said. “I think most teams haven't been outside much. We've been outside for some games, but other than that, practice-wise, we haven't been outside as much. But really, being seven games in now, there's no time for excuses. We need to get better at taking at-bats, and just playing the game. But, I think beating that pulse each day just needs to get a little crisper, and it'll be fun coming to the yard, to be able to fight through that process. Right now, we'll take a couple of steps forward, and then, we'll take a step back. And a lot of it's even shooting ourselves in the foot, as far as not making a good baseball IQ play, or just not being able to come through with a base hit. That being said, we're sitting here 5-2 after seven games, and we haven't even played our best baseball. So, that's good.”

