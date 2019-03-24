EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville softball team scored six times in the second inning, all with two out, then held on as Breese Mater Dei mounted a comeback that eventually fell short as the Tigers defeated the Knights 6-4 in a game played Saturday morning at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Edwardsville got good pitching from Kay Swanson, who threw six innings and struck out four, while Katherine Bobinski-Boyd threw the seventh and got the save.

The Tigers scored all of their runs in the second, starting with a Bobinski-Boyd one-out single to left. One out later, Ellie Viox drew a walk, and Mackenzie Owens reached on an error to score Bobinski-Boyd with the first run of the game. A walk to Maria Smith loaded the bases, and with Swanson up, a passed ball scored Viox to make it 2-0. A walk to Swanson re-loaded the bases, where Moe Kastens doubled to clear the bases and make it 5-0 Edwardsville. Lexi Gorniak then hit a pop fly to center that dropped in for another hit to make it 6-0. A fly ball to left ended the inning.

A fifth-inning one-out double scored two brought the Knights back to within 6-2, and in the top half of the sixth, a two-run homer with nobody out brought Mater Dei closer at 6-4, but Bobinski-Boyd came into the seventh in relief of Swanson and retired the side after a lead-off walk to give the Tigers the win.

Gorniak and Kastens were both one-for-three, with Kastens having three RBIs on the day, while Smith, Bobinski-Boyd, Tatum Van Ryswyk, and Viox also having hits on the day,

Ella Palm went two-for-two for the Knights, while both Hayley Palm and Emily Von Hatten each had two RBIs.

Both teams are now 3-2 on the year, and Edwardsville will next play Monday at Roxana in a 4:15 p.m. start, then host Granite City Tuesday, with the first pitch coming at 4:30 p.m.

JOLIET WEST 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0

In a second game played on Saturday afternoon, the Tigers only managed one hit, a double by Maria Smith, in a 3-0 loss to Joliet West.

Lauren Dial went six innings and gave up five hits while striking out three for Edwardsville.

Joliet West is now 2-1 on the season.

