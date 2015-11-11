EAST ALTON – It's just two games into the 2015-16 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season for Edwardsville, and it may well be safe to say that the Tigers are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Tigers, who went unbeaten and untied throughout last season, scored their second straight win to open this year's campaign with a convincing 12-0, two-period win over Bethalto Tuesday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

“The key for us was just making sure we improved from the last one,” said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “I thought, looking back at the film from the last game (an 11-2 win over Alton last week), I didn't think we played in the offensive zone particularly well as far as our zone time goes. I thought today, we did a better job moving the puck creating some high-percentage scoring chances, so as far as that goes, it was a nice improvement.”

Edwardsville's 12-goal output came on just 34 shots on goal (the Eagles had just three shots on the Tigers' net), prompting Walker to say “some nights, they start falling for you early in the game. They have a great goalie over there; part of it, I think, was creating the higher-percentage scoring chances.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Edwardsville played a great team game tonight,” said Eagle coach Derek Kahl. “They are a very skilled, very good team. They move the puck well and they function as a very big unit.”

Edwardsville's power play helped the Tiger cause, going 3-for-3 with the man advantage. “They did take advantage of the opportunities we gave them,” Kahl said. “Skating with the 10-man roster we've got, we wore down a little bit quicker and they took advantage of our weakness tonight.”

The Tigers scored six times in both periods (the game was ended by the league's 12-goal rule), with goals coming from Carson Lewis, Stanley Lucas (who scored twice), Tyler Schaeffer, Trevor Henson, Jake Aurelio (who scored twice on the power play), Lucas Tucker (two goals in eight seconds), Tyler Hinterser (who had the other power play goal), Logan Bielicke and John Paul Krekovich.

The 2-0 (for four points) Tigers are back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at East Alton when the meet up with East Alton-Wood River; Bethalto, who fell to 1-3 (two points), meets up with Alton at 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton.

More like this: