EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls tennis team had a big day against rival Belleville West on Tuesday, sweeping the match 9-0.

Edwardsville head girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said Belleville West is a competitive team up and down the lineup and to beat them in every match is “very encouraging.”

“We seem to be improving steadily,” he said. “We have a lot of new blood in the lineup and those girls continue to learn and play well and our experienced players continue to improve.”

Wins by Madyson Schreiber at No. 3 singles, Abby Cimarolli at No. 4 singles and Chloe Trimpe at No. 5 singles were keys to the shutout, Lipe said. The Tigers’ Grace Desse was also impressive on the day, defeating Taylor Fielder 6-0, 6-0.

Edwardsville’s Natalie Karibian won the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-1 over Kaitlyn Fiedler, another key.

Annie McGinnis was a winner at No. 6 singles for the Tigers. Other winners were: Desse-Cimarolli at No. 1 doubles, Trimpe-Schreiber at No. 2 doubles, and Karibian-McGinnis at No. 3 doubles.

The Tigers return home at 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a match against another tennis rival - Belleville East.

