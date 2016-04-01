EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville boys’ volleyball team continues to show progress, despite a two-set loss to O’Fallon on Thursday night.

The Tigers came out like a house on fire, winning the first match 25-11. The Tigers then lost the next two to O’Fallon 12-25, 14-25.

“I think they (O’Fallon) made mistakes in the first match, but cleaned up their game as it went on and our serve receive then kind of struggled,” Tigers’ head boys volleyball coach Andrew Bersett said. “This was our eighth match, but they came out a little slow. They are a very good team. I knew even after the first set that it wasn’t going to be as easy in the second two sets. I didn’t think we were 15-20 points better than them.”

Coach Bersett said a key for the Tigers is finding consistency.

“We have played eight matches and we have had spurts where we look like a dominant team and then we can’t put things together,” he said. “We have a lot of guys at new positions. I think we will continue to grow as a team.”

Nick Allen continues to be a dominant player at the net and had an excellent overall match, Bersett said.

Curt Sellers opened the match with 11 unanswered serves by O’Fallon, which enabled the Tigers to get off to such a strong start.

“Our kids are just great kids to work with and I think they have a lot of talent,” he said. “If the kids are willing to put in the work, I they have a decent ceiling.”

The Tigers fell to 3-5 overall and are 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference with the defeat.

