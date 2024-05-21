WATERLOO - Edwardsville scored twice in the second and twice more in the fourth, as both Bryce Beyers and Max Waltenberger hit home runs, and six Tiger pitchers combined to hold Waterloo to one run on three hits as Edwardsviille defeated the Bulldogs 4-1 in the regular season finale for both teams Monday afternoon at Waterloo's park.

The win gave the Tigers a final regular season record of 26-8, while Waterloo goes into the IHSA Class 3A playoffs at 18-12.

Edwardsville scored its runs in both the second and fourth, getting two run each, while the Bulldogs scored its lone run in the sixth as the Tigers went on to the win.

Both Beyers and Waltenberger had two hits and two RBIs each, including their home runs, while Kolton Wright had two hits, and both Chase Alwardt and Greyson Rathgeb each had a hit apiece.

Dax Dunill threw two innings for Edwardsville, allowing a hit and striking out two, while Andrew Brown also pitched an inning and struck out two, Eric Herman also pitched an inning, giving up a run on a hit, walking one and fanning one, Ethan Stewart pitched for an inning, giving up a hit, while walking one and striking out one, Tristan Lance struck out the only two batters he faced, while Tristan McMeen fanned the only batter he faced.

The Tigers begin defense of their back-to-back IHSA Class 4A state championships on Wednesday, as Edwardsville hosts a regional at Tom Pile Field, meeting Collinsville in the semifinals, while O'Fallon plays Belleville East in the second semifinal on Thursday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m. The final is set for Saturday morning at 11 a.m., with the Edwardsville winner playing against the Alton winner in the Illinois Wesleyan University sectional, at a neutral site in Metro-East on May 29 at 4:30 p.m. The winner plays in the final against the winner of the Normal Community-Bradley Bourbonnais semifinal at Jack Horenberger Field June 1 at 11 a.m.

