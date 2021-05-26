BELLEVILLE - Quinn Weber allowed just two hits in five innings pitched on the mound, while Edwardsville scored three times in the first and twice more in the seventh en route to a 5-0 win over Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference baseball game played Tuesday afternoon at East's park.

The Tigers won their 22nd consecutive game and finished their conference season at a perfect 12-0. Edwardsville hasn't lost since dropping a pair of games to both Springfield High and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic in late April.

Article continues after sponsor message

Spencer Stearns led the way with three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ty Berumen hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the other two RBIs on the day. Hayden Moore, Riley Iffrig and Caeleb Copeland also had hits for Edwardsville on the day.

Joseph Mendiola and Bryson Ivy had the only hits for the Lancers, as Weber shut down the lineup, striking out three and walking no one. Evan Funkhouser pitched the sixth and Moore the seventh, only allowing one baserunner between them on a walk, in helping the Tigers get the win.

Kannon Walker pitched six-and-two-thirds innings for East, giving up five runs on seven hits, walking three and fanning three, while Drew Moran threw the last third, walking one.

Edwardsville is now 28-3 are set to play at Columbia Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers play their first IHSA Class 4A playoff game June 3 at home against Collinsville in a 4:30 p.m. start.

More like this: