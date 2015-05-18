Wes Schoenthal is in the prime time of his season with the sectional and state meets coming up soon.

Edwardsville is competing in the Normal Sectional on Friday, then he will hopefully qualify and make the state finals a week from then on the following Friday and Saturday.

Schoenthal also recently announced he was going to St. Louis University on an athletic scholarship.

He sees going to St. Louis University as a “fantastic opportunity.”

“If you had asked me four to seven years earlier in middle school and starting high school, I don’t know if I would have thought this is possible,” he said. My goal in the 800 is to be under a school record of 1:52. I also set a goal to run under 4:20 in the 1,600 and go into the low 4:14s.”

Edwardsville head track and field coach Chad Lakatos said Schoenthal has a chance to finish in the upper echelon at state. Schoenthal will definitely do the 800 and likely the 1,600, but he adds a tremendous amount of punch to the Edwardsville 4 x 800 relay. Doubling in the 800 and 1,600 at state are not easy, but the 800 is earlier in the event schedule.

“He ran a 1:53.8 p.r. split recently in the 800 in the 4 x 800 relay,” Lakatos said. “He looked very strong.”

The Tigers’ 800-meter/1,600-meter track and field star is also an exceptional student with a straight-A average.

Schoenthal praised the entire Edwardsville cross country and track coaching staff for their help over the years. He said his parents also have always supported him on his athletic endeavors.

Edwardsville coach George Patrylak said he is always amazed and how his runners develop not only in the sport, but as people. He said Schoenthal is a leader and solid example for other students/athletes to follow.

Schoenthal said running is something he adores and he likely will do the rest of his life.

“It is the one sport I have been able to stick with all of those years,” he said. “It is therapeutic to get a few miles in every day. I am extremely happy I found this sport.”

