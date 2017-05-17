EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 15-20: Edwardsville finished off its Southwestern Conference boys volleyball schedule with a 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Belleville West at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday evening to go 25-8 on the year, 12-0 in the league. The Maroons dropped to 15-19-1 overall, 6-6 in the SWC.

Edwardsville head boys volleyball coach Andy Bersett commended multiple players for their stats and play in the match.

Bersett said Jack Grimm led the Tigers with eight kills, while Nick Allen had seven kills and Curt Allen five kills; Spencer Burbach added 10 digs and Ben Lombardi 23 assists on the night.

Edwardsville played its nine seniors throughout the match and the group came through against a tough Belleville West squad.

“We had a lull in there in the second game and were able to come back and finish them off,” Bersett said. “The nine seniors we have are great kids. We have kids going all over to college. Jack Grimm will play at Missouri Baptist and Trent Allen will play at Robert Morris. Curt Sellers and Spencer have scholarships in the performing arts. I am proud of all of the seniors. All nine kids will be difficult for us to replace. We are now hoping to finish the post-season with some strong play.”

The Tigers enter the IHSA Boys Volleyball Championship with a May 23 Granite City Regional semifinal match against the Monday play-in winner between Alton and the host Warriors; that match begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the other semifinal match between Belleville West and Metro East Lutheran at 6:30 p.m.

The regional final, with a trip to the Edwardsville Sectional on the line begins at 6 p.m. May 24; the Edwardsville Sectional will have semifinal matches at Lucco-Jackson Gym and at Tinley Park Andrew May 26, with the final set for May 30. The state tournament takes place the weekend of June 2-3 at Hoffman Estates High School in suburban Chicago.

