EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's seniors certainly had a memorable final Homecoming game and Senior Night Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers clinched the Southwestern Conference title with a 45-0 win over Alton, coupled with Belleville East's loss to O'Fallon, with one game remaining on the schedule, a game at Granite City next week.

Senior back Kendell Davis had three touchdowns for the Tigers on runs of 17 yards, 43 yards and one yard as Edwardsville took control early. “The linemen did great; they made it easier to run the ball,” Davis said.

The fact that Edwardsville kept things going throughout the first half showed how mature a team the Tigers are, felt senior back Jourdyn Jones. “I think it shows our maturity as a team,” Jones, who scored the opening touchdown, said, “that we could come out and and stay focused against a team...that has good athletes, but the better team won.”

Going into this week's matchup against the Warriors, Edwardsville's goals are simple. “Against Granite City, we're hoping to do the same things we did against Alton, then after that, hopefully we'll get some players back,” Davis said.

As always, the Tigers are aiming for a state championship. When asked if the Tigers felt they had a good chance to win it all, Davis said “I think we do.”

“That's a good team,” said Alton coach Eric Dickerson. “They got one more week, they could finish the regular season 9-0 and go from there, but that's a good team over there.”

