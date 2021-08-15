ALTON - A number of summer season athletes from both Alton and Edwardsville High Schools were named to the various all-Southwestern Conference teams as selected by the coaches of all summer sports.

Here are the all-conference teams by sport for the summer 2021 seasons:

BASEBALL

The Tigers had six players named to the all-conference first team, as pitcher Quinn Weber, outfielder Ty Berumen, catcher Grant Huebner, third baseman Spencer Stearns, shortstop Evan Funkhouser and utility player Hayden Moore were named to the team, along with Alton designated hitter Jackson Brooks. They were joined by Belleville East pitcher Gannon Herring, O'Fallon outfielder Ethan Crouse and second baseman Kellen Scruggs and Belleville West outfielder Connor Adams and first baseman Johnny Sweeney.

Pitchers Gannon Burns of Edwardsville and Jackson Brooks of Alton were named to the second team, along with Tigers outfielder Caeleb Copeland, first baseman Riley Iffrig and DH Adam Powell. Also named to the second team were Collinsville outfielder Rolando Colon and third baseman Nick Palmisano, O'Fallon outfielder Haydn McGil and catcher Will Millard and Belleville East second baseman Alan Mason, shortstop Micah Georgian and utility player Brock Barton.

Alton outfielder James Vambaketes, catcher Jayden Diaz and first baseman Owen Macias were named to the third team, along with Edwardsville outfielder Cade Hardy. Sweeney was named to the third team as a pitcher, joining West teammates Ben Stedman at shortstop and Brandon Pickus at DH. Also on the third team are O'Fallon pitcher Kaden Joggerst, outfielder Kendall Brookins and DH Corey Quintal, Collinsville outfielder Kyle Moore, second baseman Jackson Parrill and utility player Chris Thilman and Belleville East third baseman Joseph Mendiola.



SOFTBALL

Edwardsville infielder Avery Hamilton, outfielder Sydney Lawrence and pitcher Ryleigh Owens, along with Alton outfielder Alyson Haegele, designated hitter Emma Kiger and utility player Lynna Fisher were named to the first team and were joined by O'Fallon infielder Austin Vickery and outfielder Malia Robertson, Belleville East infielder Kylee Crowder, outfielder Ava Hamilton and pitcher Rylee Sroka, Collinsville infielder Riley Simpson, catcher Riley Doyle and pitcher Kandra Butcher and Belleville West utility player Taylor Geluck.

Tigers infielder Lexi Gorniak, catcher Lexie Griffin and pitcher Brooke Tolle, along with Alton outfielder Olivia Ducey, were named to the second team. Joining them are Belleville East infielders Maddi Rodriguez and Taylor Sparks, along with catcher Lily Mentzer and outfielder Mariah May, O'Fallon infielder Maya Robison, pitcher Ryle Branon and DH Courtney Settles, Belleville West infielder Katelyn Kossina and outfielder Maggie Muskopf and Collinsville utility player Brylee Anderton.

Named to the third team were Edwardsville infielders Sam Sanders and Tatum Van Ryswyk, outfielder Jayna Connoyer and catcher Abbie Hall, Alton infielder Alissa Sauls and catcher Audrey Evola, Belleville East infielder Aileen Walker, Beyla Smith, pitcher Brooklyn Thouvenot and DH Megan Doolittle, O'Fallon infielder Elizabeth Collins, pitcher Kylee Nesbit and utility player Madison Eckert, Collinsville infielder Mackenzie Young, outfielder Jerrica Asbeck and DH Brianna Wellen and Belleville West infielder Elise Gibson.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville's Preston Weaver and Kaden Chiapelli were named to the boys volleyball first team, joining William Padgett, Chandler Burton and Josiah Olden of Belleville East, Cam Sheehan of O'Fallon and Eladge Diouf of Belleville West.

The second team consists of Edwardsville's Miles Bell, Evan Reid and Tyler Chrenka, O'Fallon's Connor Sorgea and Alec Koesterer, Belleville West's Quinn Van Horn and Belleville East's Cameron Loyet.

Named to the third team were Alton's Dakota Mikkelsen, Edwardsville's John Kreke, Chase Gibson of Belleville West, Kenny McCallum and Ryan Krell of O'Fallon and Josiah Flager-Hearen o and Brayden Leonard of Belleville East.

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville's Colton Hulme was named to the first team singles, along with O'Fallon's Evan Potter, Gavin Sohn and Kaden Vollmer, Britton Struewing of Belleville East and Jonah Blanquart of Belleville West.

On the second team are Nic Strobel and Luke Russo of O'Fallon, Robert Rozsahaygi, Curtis Martin and Roman Mills of Belleville East and Jake Buettner of Belleville West.

The third team consists of Ben Blake and Sam Motley of Edwardsville, Brad Lentz and Nathan Wells of Collinsville, and Gabe Kurfman and Carter Blanquart of Belleville West.

The first team doubles are Michael Karibian and Jade Dynamic. along with Jace Ackerman and Adrian Norcio of Edwardsville and R.J. Miksell and Ben Harris of Belleville East. The second team is Xavier Carter and Parker Mayhew of Alton, Cameron Woll and Rowan Brumer of O'Fallon and Oscar Holm and Jack Durante of Belleville West. The Alton team of Luke Boyd and James McKeever, along with Chance Linenfelser and Victor Humphrey, were named to the third team, alongside Khole German and Jerry Applin of Belleville West.

Mayhew was honored with a sportsmanship award, along with Jonah Blanquart, Potter and Struewing, and Hulme was named the conference's Rookie of the Year.

WRESTLING

Six Edwardsville wrestlers --- Zeke Rhodes at 120, Jack Summers at 126, Dylan Gvillo at 138, Drew Landau at 145, Jordan Johnson at 152 and Drew Gvillo at 182 --- and two Alton wrestlers --- Damien Jones at 195 and Joab Tobin at 220 --- were named to the first team. Joining them are Armir McCoy, Zach Lusk. Josh Koderhandt and Dustin Olmsted of Belleville West, Nick Fetters of Belleville East and Austin Stewart of Collinsville.

Edwardsville's Abby Rhodes at 113, Connor Surtin at 132, Drew Mink at 160 and Austin Payne at 170, along with Alton's Caleb Christner at 106 and Deontae Forest at 138, were named to the second team, and are joined by Andy Shmittling, Tyson Seibel, Scott Craun, Maurice Lee, Ethan Sperry, Riley Elam and Cash Mayes of Belleville West and Isaiah Hill of O'Fallon.



Edwardsville's Olivia Coll at 108, Evan Holderer at 195, Stuart Leach at 220 and Mason Harris at 285, along with Alton's Aslan Menoles at 120, Yaveion Freeman at 132, Will Harris at 145, Joey Bowman at 152, and Lawson Bruce 182, were named to the third team, and are joined by Andrew Orioski, Kalib Schultz and Isaiah Flowers-Cheek of O'Fallon, Will Dahm and Luke Bauer of Belleville West and Silas Thomasino of Belleville East.

GIRLS SOCCER

Edwardsville's Olivia Baca and Brynn Miracle were named to the first team, and are joined by Aubrey Mister and Kylie McMinn of O'Fallon, Lexie Munoz and Mariah Siverly of Collinsville, Kylie Gagen and Carolyne Mathenia of Belleville West and Sophia Naranjo of Belleville East.

Emily Baker and Amy Pattan of Alton, along with both Gracie Burroughs and Payton Federmann of Edwardsville were named to the second team, and joining them are Reece Gray and Taylor Maxim of Belleville East, Avery Christopher and Mackenzie James of O'Fallon, Maria Voss of Collinsville and Sarah Foley of Belleville West.

Alton's Kennedy Stephens and Edwardsville's Campbell Slemmer were named to the third team, joining Jordan Gary and Morgan Rader of Collinsville, Lily Stedman and Alyson Carroll of Belleville West, Ella Mentzer and Eryn Trudt of Belleville East and Anna Chor and Katelyn Knaust of O'Fallon.

O'Fallon's Grace Vincent was first team goalie, while Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Naney was named second team goalie, and both Addison Miller of Alton and Sophie Wellinghoff of Belleville West were named to the third team.

