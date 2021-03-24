The Southwestern Conference released their all-conference teams for the fall and winter sporting seasons, and many Edwardsville and Alton athletes were named to their teams in the various sports in the league.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Tigers' Brennan Weller and the Redbirds' Ja'Markus Gary were named to the first team, with Edwardsville's Caleb Valentine selected to the second team and teammate Preston Weaver making the third team.

Joining Weller and Gary on the first team were Ethyn Brown of East, Tommie Williams of West and both Christian Jones and Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis. The second team has Travion Swygeart of Collinsville, Ty Lampley of West, Jordan Pickett of East, Ryan Stevenson of East Side and Chris Porter of O'Fallon. The third team also consists of J'luan Patterson and Dwight Newsome, Jr. of West, Bryson Ivy of East, Nate Hall of Collinsville and Jalen Watson of East St. Louis.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Tiger players --- Sydney Harris, Elle Evans and Macy Silvey --- were named to the first team, while teammate Katelynne Roberts was selected to the second team, and the Redbirds' Germayia Wallace was a third team selection.

Along with Harris, Evans and Silvey, the first team consists of Amelia Bell and Shannon Dowell of O'Fallon and Tyler Butler of Belleville East, while the second team also has Reese Bennett of the Maroons, Shakara McCline of the Flyers, Aubrey Mister and Tyana Lovelace of the Panthers and Jenna Scheller of the Kahoks. Besides Wallace, the third team contains Maliah Sparks, Lamiyah Terrell and Casandra Sims of Belleville West, Astacia Bush of Collinsville and Laylah Jackson of Belleville East.

BOYS BOWLING

Edwardsville's Jackson Budwell and Alton's Dylan Rathgeb and Roman Cross were named to the third team, the only area bowlers honored.

O'Fallon placed three bowlers --- Zachary Leshikar, Caleb Horton and Aiden Toohey --- on the first team, while Collinsville had both Ethan Gardner and Nathan Hay selected, with East's Alex Koester the final selection. The second team consists of Jacob Horn and Aiden Keen of the Panthers, Brandon Campbell of the Kahoks, Peyton Mercer of the Maroons and Evan McGibney and Kyle Richardson of the Lancers. Joining Budwell, Rathgeb and Cross on the third team are West's Jordan DeRossett, East's Ethan Smith and Carson Rapp and Collinsville's Logan McDonnell.

GIRLS BOWLING

Ashley Kuethe and Charlie Hayes of the Tigers were named to the second team, while teammate Madison Kuethe was selected to the third team. No Redbird bowlers were selected for the All-Conference teams.

Five Collinsville bowlers --- Courtney Baer, Brandy Stewart, Cassidy Stewart, Ashleigh Thilman and Caitlyn Ennis --- were named to the first team, along with Caitlin Radliff of the Lancers and Alexa Mantante of the Panthers. The second team is also made up of Ella Behn of East, Emma Zinn of West, Sophia Tottleben of Collinsville and Hannah Williams of O'Fallon. Along with Madison Kuethe, the third team has Julia Smith, Janie Robinson and Taylor Brightwell of the Lancers, Miranda Darnell of the Maroons and Delaney Hall and Mikayla Mersinger of he Panthers.

BOYS GOLF

Freshman Carter Crow and senior Hayden Moore, along with Alton senior Aiden Keshner, were named to the first team in boys golf, while freshman Drew Suhre was selected for the second team for the Tigers and freshmen Bennett Babington and Kolten Wright of Edwardsville, along with senior Tyler Jansen, were selected for the third team.

Joining Crow, Moore and Keshner on the first team are Caden Cannon and Luke Jackson of O'Fallon and Thai Praket of Belleville East. The second team includes Hunter Ficken, Andrew Boone, Andrew Rottschalk and Gavin White of the Panthers and the Lancers' Ryan Phillips. Included on the third team were Richard Cain of Collinsville and O'Fallon's Brayden Dryer and Jack Collins.

GIRLS GOLF

Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson and Alton's Natalie Messinger were named to the first team, while the Tigers' Riley Burns, Grace Daech and Sydney Weedman were placed on the second team and making the third team was Riley Kenney of the Redbirds and Morgan Landry of the Tigers.

O'Fallon dominated the first team, as Chloe Davidson, Dylan Kirchoff, Reagan Martin and Maddie Vanderheyden were selected, the second team includes Ellie Eversman and Sydney Nelson of Belleville East and Sydni Thrulow of Belleville West, with the third team also consisting of Valerie Meinkoth and Jaquelyn Whyte of O'Fallon Collinsville's Ricki Merlak and Gretchen Rudolph of the Maroons.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

The Tigers placed four runners --- Ryan White, Geo Patrylak, Ryan Luitjohan and Drew Stover --- on the first team, while Jacob Grandone was named to the second team, and both Edwardsville's Jack Draper and Alton's Dylan Forsythe were named third team.

Joining the four Edwardsville runners on the first team were Byron Jones of the Lancers, Dylan Ybarra of the Panthers and Trey Peterson of the Kahoks, with the second team also being O'Fallon's Nick Edwards, Ethan Nieroda and Eli Greenstreet, Collinsville's Theo Paxton, and West's Jacob Bates and Tim Carter. Joining Draper and Forsythe on the third team are Axel Muniz of the Kahoks, Ben Harris of the Lancers, Peyton Mueller and Blake Westrater of the Panthers and Jarred McLean of the Maroons.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

The Tigers dominated the first team on the girls side as well, with four runners --- Riley Knoyle, Maya Lueking, Dylan Peel and Makenna Lueking --- being named first team, while Kaitlyn Loyet, Whitney Dyckman and Olivia Coll were picked for the second team, and Alton's Alayna Rabozzi was named to the third team.

The other two runners on the first team are Peyton Schieppe and Julia Monson of O'Fallon, along with Alyssa Elliott of Belleville West, while the second team contains the Panthers' Ella Peterson, Hannah Zura, Maddy Vorce and Sophia Moffett, and the third team has Catherine Gould of O'Fallon, Mia Gaa, Gabby Griggs and Jazmyn Zurita of Belleville East, Ashley Wangelin of Belleville West and Maggie Fitzgerald of Collinsville.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chloe Koons and Grace Hackett of the Tigers, along with Lydia Criveau of the Redbirds were named to the first team in singles, while Alton's Ainsley Fortschneider was named to the second team and teammate Paige Rockholm was named on the third team.

Joining Koons, Hackett and Criveau on the first team are Abigail McIssac of East, Gabi Schram of O'Fallon and Marti Pellman of West, with Ava Taylor and Kelsey Dismukes of the Panthers, Bella Krehr of the Maroons, Lindsey Taylor of the Kahoks and Kylee Delvecchio of the Lancers also named to the second team, and Collinsville's Anna Falbe and Alyssa Garcia, O'Fallon's Brooke Riggin and Brooke Holland and East St. Louis' Regina Lucas named to the third team.

In doubles, Chloe Trimpe and Hannah Colbert of the Tigers were named first team, teammates Emma Herman and Morgan Marshall were placed on the second team and Alton's Anna Kane and Lydia Taul made the third team.

Also being named to the first team were O'Fallon's Ali and Megan Mueller and East's Brody Rauch and Mia McIssac, the Belleville West team of Alyssa Riley and Haley Neal, along with the Belleville East duo of Maria Copozzi and Maya Hataway made the second team, and joining Kane and Taul on the third team were Olivia Eiskant and Natalie Hampsten of the Maroons and Analiese Reidelberger and Megan Marrs of the Panthers.

Taylor and East Side's Lena Williams were named co-winners of the league's sportsmanship award, Delvecchio was named Rookie of the Year, Koons was named the league's Player of the Year, and the Most Improved Player award was split between Schram, Riley and Criveau.

