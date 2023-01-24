GIRLS WRESTLING

PRATT STAYS UNDEFEATED WITH WIN AT 140 POUNDS AS EDWARDSVILLE COMES IN FIFTH AT KEWPIE INVITATIONAL: Mackenzie Pratt remained undefeated on the season in taking the 140-pound championship as Edwardsville finished fifth in the Kewpie Girls Invitational tournament at Columbia, Mo., Hickman High School.

Wentzville, Mo., Holt won the team title with 245 points, while Cedar Hill, Mo., Northwest was second with 222 points, Rolla, Mo. was third with 204 points, Southern Boone of Ashland, Mo. came in fourth with 162 points and the Tigers rounded out the top five with 137 points.

Pratt, who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler, won the title match at 140 pounds with a close 7-6 win over Maria Slaughter of Wentzville Holt. Pratt is now 20-0 on the year.

Gigi Lindhorst placed second at 110 pounds, losing by fall to Nova Porter of Southern Boone at 37 seconds. Olivia Coll placed third at 105 pounds, winning in sudden death overtime over Natalie Shea of Wentzville Battle 13-11, while Holly Zugmaier also finished third at 125 pounds, pinning Madyson Thomas of Northwest at 3:49.

The Tigers also got a fourth-place finish from Bri Miller at 135 pounds, while Allie Chong at 115 pounds and Tayla Phillips at 235 pounds both placed fifth. All three wrestlers were 2-2 in the tournament.

BOYS WRESTLING

RHODES WINS AT 132 POUNDS, TIGERS TAKE THIRD AT COLUMBIA HICKMAN INVITATIONAL: Zeke Rhodes won the 132-pound class as a total of five wrestlers finished in the top five as Edwardsville finished third at the Hickman Boys Invitational tournament over the weekend at Columbia, Mo., Hickman High.

The host Kewpies won the team title with 249 points, with Grain Valley, Mo. finishing second with 230.5 points, just edging out the Tigers, who had 230 points to come in third, while Jefferson City, Mo. was fourth at 170.5 points and Branson, Mo. rounded out the top five with 165.5 points.

Rhodes swept his five matches at 132 pounds, scoring 34.5 points and recording a 14-4 win over teammate Blake Freitag in the final. Freitag won four of his five bouts in the tournament.

Ryan Richie finished third at 113 pounds, going 3-1, scoring 25 points and taking the third place bout over Eli Porter of Cedar Hill, Mo., Northwest by fall at 1:32, while Drew Landau was second at 150 pounds, going 4-1 and scoring 32.5 points, losing to Carter McCallister of Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge by medical forfeit in the final.

Brendan Landau took fourth place at 157 pounds, going 3-2, scoring 19 points and was pinned by Elijah Brooksmith of Fulton, Mo. at 24 seconds and Dawson Rull came in second at 285 pounds, going 4-1 in the tournament, scoring 26.5 points and was defeated in the final by Callen Smithpeter of Blue Springs, Mo., South 8-1.

