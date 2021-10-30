SOUTH ELGIN - Edwardsville sophomore quarterback Jake Curry scored twice in a big rally for the Tigers, on runs of four and two yards, but South Elgin used a 21-point second quarter to go on to a 24-13 win in a rainy first-round game of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs Friday evening at South Elgin Stadium.

The game was played in a steady rainfall on a natural grass field, which was greasy and slippery throughout, hampering the Tigers' speed and cutting ability.

After holding South Elgin on its first possession, the Tigers fumbled the ball on its second play from scrimmage, but were able to recover a fumble on a fourth-and-one play later in the period. After the first quarter ended scoreless, the Storm struck first on a three-yard run by the South Elgin quarterback with 8:25 left to give South Elgin a 7-0 lead.

The Storm doubled its lead to 14-0 on a seven-yard run with 3:26 remaining in the first half, then returned an intercepted pass that deflected off an Edwardsville receiver for another touchdown right before the end of the first half to give South Elgin a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Near the end of third quarter, the Tigers started a 90-yard drive that ended with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter on a four-yard run by Curry that cut the deficit to 21-7. Edwardsville then tried an on-side kick that was recovered by the Storm, and on the ensuing possession, a key gain on fourth-and-one was converted into a first down, keeping the drive alive and ending in a field goal that made the score 24-7 with 8:23 left in regulation.

The Tigers didn't give up, and on their next possession, a 44-yard pass completion to Kellen Brnfre set Edwardsville up inside the five, where Curry ran in from two yards out with 3:13 left to make the score 24-13, but the Tigers missed the convert. The Storm was able to run out the clock to gain the win.

Second-seeded South Elgin advances to a second round matchup against the winner of Chicago Marist Catholic and Lombard Glenbard East next weekend. The Tigers end their season 5-5.

