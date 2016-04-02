EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Invitational tennis tourney kicked off on Friday with competitive play at several venues throughout the region.

Edwardsville head boys’ tennis coach Dave Lipe said he was extremely pleased with the first day of play and the feedback received from the more than 40 teams entered. Play in the tourney continues throughout today.

Edwardsville was seeded in the fifth through eighth group of the 46 teams. On Friday in the Champions Flight, Edwardsville defeated Chaminade, Mo., 4-1, then lost to Winnetka New Trier 10-2.

Erik Weiler won his No. 1 singles match for Edwardsville 6-0, 6-0 and Ben Bequette won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 against Chaminade. Zack Trimpe and Alex Gray won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Seth Lipe and Luke Motley won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles against Chaminade.

Article continues after sponsor message

Weiler again won in the quarters in singles against New Trier 6-2, 6-3 over Drake Zimmerman. Trimpe lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1; Gray lost 6-2, 5-7, 10-3 in his singles match. In doubles, Trimpe/Gray won 8-6. Motley and Lipe lost 8-6, but played an excellent match, Coach Lipe said.

Coach Lipe again thanked his generous sponsors Scott Credit Union and McConnell and Associates for making the annual boys invitational tennis tourney happen. He said they are always quite gracious when Edwardsville hosts the tourney and teams constantly remark how solid the facilities are at EHS and how the tourney is organized.

“The tourney overall is again a great success,” Coach Lipe said. “Logistically everything fell into place. It was cold and windy but there was a lot of competitive tennis. I was very proud of our kids for their play. We like to play tough competition and we have it here. We are very appreciative of the sponsors and all the people who allow us to use their facilities throughout the region for the tournament.”

More like this: