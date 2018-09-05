See full live video of Edwardsville-Alton girls tennis below:

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls tennis team opened the 2018 Southwestern Conference campaign in style at the EHS Tennis Center Tuesday afternoon, taking 9-0 wins over both Alton and East St. Louis to go to 10-5 overall on the year, 2-0 in the SWC; the Redbirds tumbled to 6-1 overall, 0-1 in the league.

“This shows us a lot of where we are in the conference immediately after the (Heather) Bradshaw (tournament the Tigers hosted last weekend),” said Tiger coach Dave Lipe. “We learned a lot the first weekend in Chicago, learned a lot more in the Bradshaw and found out quite a bit who we are in terms of our conference lineup tonight against Alton – credit Alton, they’ve got of fine seniors on their team.

“Hannah Macias is obviously a tremendous player; Natalie (Karibian) had to play her best tonight to get the result she did. There were several competitive matches tonight, so credit Alton – we expected a battle. Overall, it was a good result for us and I’m proud of where we are – I’m happy with where we are. Tonight was a good match and good tennis for us; it feels good to win 9-0 against a good Alton team.”

“Their team is really strong,” said Redbird coach Jesse Macias. “Our girls have been having a pretty good year, but you always look forward to the match; it’s a good way to test yourself. They’ve been strong for a long time; Dave’s got a great program and they beat us today.

“I feel there was a lot of effort; we had a pretty good plan for some of the matches – there’s not a lot we could do with some of the matches, they’re stronger in the singles points and in doubles they’re always good. I’m happy with our girls’ effort, I’m happy with their attitudes from today – I guess sometimes, you just take one on the chin, regroup and do better next time. They’ve got a great team over here and we’ll learn a lot from this.”

In singles play on the day, Karibian led off at No. 1 singles, defeating Hannah Macias 6-1, 6-0 to get the Tigers off and running, followed by Annie McGinnis defeating Maddie Saenz 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, Abby Cimarolli scoring a 6-1, 6-1 win over Nikki Lowe in the third singles flight followed by Chloe Trimpe defeating Cali Gertz 6-1, 6-2. At No. 5 singles, Hannah Colbert defeated Mackenzie Gertz 6-1, 6-2 and Grace Hackett downed Ainsley Fortschneider 6-1, 6-2 to finish singles play.

In doubles play, Maginnis/Cimarolli, playing No. 1 doubles, defeated Hannah Macias/Saenz 6-1, 6-1, while Karibian/Hackett defeated Lowe/Val Walters 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Trimpe/Colbert finished the shutout with a 6-1, 6-2 win over the Gertz twins at No. 3 doubles.

Against East Side, Aubrey Wagner led off singles play for EHS with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Valerie Bownes, followed by Abby Liv’s 6-0, 6-1 win over Mondresha Griffin at No. 2 singles; Gabby Regclado downed Regina Lucas 6-0, 1-0 (retired) in the No. 3 singles match, Izzy Sitki scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ameria Tucker at No. 4, Maori Brown defeated TiAja Fairlee 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles and Mia Heiser took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ormya Williams to finish singles play.

In doubles play, Morgan Marshall/Kasey Schroeder defeated Bownes/Griffin 6-0, 6-0 in the first flight; Hayley Earnhart/Alyssa Wilson scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lucas/Tucker in the No. 2 flight and Emma Herman/Eileen Pan downed Fairlee/Williams 6-0, 6-0 to finish the shutout.

The Tigers head to St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis County for a 4 p.m. Thursday match (weather permitting) before going to the Columbia (Mo.) Duals Saturday morning; the Redbirds host Highland in a 3:30 p.m. non-league meet today before heading to Morton for 3:30 p.m. Friday meeting with the Potters and to Saturday’s Bloomington Purple Invitational tournament.

