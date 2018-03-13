EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls' soccer team is starting this season with a new coach, but the Tigers still expect to be among the area's best teams in 2018.

Abby Federmann, who had been an assistant coach with Abby Comerford past three seasons, takes over the head coaching spot of the Tigers this year after Comferford stepped down at the end of the 2017 season. Federmann is optimistic about EHS' chances going into 2018.

“We have a great group of girls,” Federmann said of preseason preparations. “They've come out and worked super-hard; the upperclassmen are embracing the younger girls who have come in and I'm super-excited about it.”

Last year's Tigers finished the season at 13-4-2 on the year, reaching their own IHSA Class 3A Sectional semifinal match before being eliminated by eventual third-place finisher Collinsville. “We had a great team last year; we lost a few seniors (from the 2017 edition of the Tigers), but what we've lost in seniors, we've gained in new freshmen and sophomores and juniors that are stepping up.

“All around, I think they're all standing out (in preseason training); my seniors are really taking a big role – (senior Jocelyn) Wagner is probably my hardest worker out here and (junior) Sarah Krause has been an anchor in the back; I have the utmost confidence in her. We're eager to get Paityn Schneider back on the field; she's coming off an injury, so we're excited to see that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Federmann is embracing the opportunity to run the program; this is her first opportunity to become a head coach, having been appointed to take over the team after Comerford stepped down.

“I've been a JV and assistant coach the last three years,” Federmann said. “I'm taking over what already is a great program, but I'm hoping I can continue everything they've already been and then some.

“My overall philosophy is if you want more, you've got to do more, so I expect that these girls will come out and work hard and compete every day; so far, that's what they've been doing.”

Don't expect an overall change in tactical philosophy for the Tigers this season.

“Her (Comerford) and I worked together for the last three years pretty well with the varsity,” Federmann said. “A lot of what she implemented the last three years, I'm going to continue. I'd like to see success in the postseason, but I'm confident that, with the right work ethic, these girls can get there.

“I like to be an attacking team; that bodes for good soccer – the spectators like to see that, so if I can get these girls hungry to score goals, that's my goal. Our defense is so solid, I'm comfortable with them, and as long as we don't get scored on, we have a chance to win the game.”

The Tigers will have a busy start to the season; they'll host the Nike bracket of the season-opening Metro Girls Cup tournament. The Tigers next face Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Rochester, who won the 2015 Class 1A and 2016 Class 2A state titles, at 5:30 p.m. March 15, with the final set for St. Patrick's Day before hosting Incarnate Word at 5:15 p.m. March 21 before heading to Collinsville to open the Southwestern Conference schedule at 6:30 p.m. March 22.

More like this: