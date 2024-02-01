COLLINSVILLE - Senior forward Olivia Kolnsberg returned in earnest to the lineup for the Edwardsville girls basketball team on Jan. 30, making a good contribution to the Tigers' 60-26 win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Kolnsberg had been out due to an upper-body injury she suffered in practice back in December, returning against the Kahoks, and although she didn't score, helped with the defensive play, which has been very good in recent games, also being a point of emphasis with head coach Bryan Young.

It all came together against Collinsville, as the Tigers held the Kahoks to one of their lowest point totals of the season, and dominated in the second and third quarters to take the win.

Kohlsberg is a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers. In her post-game interview, Kolnsberg felt happy to be back on the floor and helping her teammates in the win.

"I just think tonight was a really good win, and we needed it, definitely, with the postseason coming up," Kohlsberg said. "It was a good way to get started."

In her first game back from the injury, Kolnsberg just felt happy to be back and playing after being out for so long.

"I think my defense was really good today," she said. "I didn't do a whole bunch on offense, but that's OK," she said with a smile.

She did agree that the most important thing for her team was getting the win. She also felt very good in her return from injury.

And now that she's back in the lineup, Kolnsberg had some simple goals that she wants to achieve, with the IHSA Class 4A playoffs fast approaching.

"I just want to finish out strong," Kolnsberg said. "I only have a couple of weeks left, so I am just staying strong, and playing my best until then."

Although the seedings and pairings for the regionals won't be released by the IHSA until next week, Kolnsberg is looking ahead to the playoffs and feels Edwardsville has a good shot at doing well.

"I'm excited," Kohlsberg said. "I think we can go very far, we just have to play hard and keep doing what we do."

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for the Tigers, with a young team that started out 3-9, but a six-game winning streak brought them back to level terms, and currently, Edwardsville is 13-12 and riding a three-game winning streak going into the final four games of the regular season. The Tigers have hung in and kept playing hard all season, and it's a good sign for the postseason grind.

"I just think if we keep playing the way we are, it'll work out," Kohlsberg said. "I think we can go far, we just have to play tough, and play the game we know we can play, work together as a team, and it'll turn out well for us."

Again, congrats to Kohlsberg on her selection as a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of Month for the Tigers.

