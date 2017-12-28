SEE NOODEL-HAYWOOD VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW:

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Myriah Noodel-Hayward led the way for Edwardsville's girls basketball team Tuesday night in their Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal clash with Washington, Mo.

The senior had a 20-point night against Washington on Tuesday, joining teammates Rachel Pranger (16) and Kate Martin (10) to take a 61-23 win over the Blue Jays. The Tigers play Incarnate Word Thursday night for the tourney championship.

“We came in knowing our two days off was going to be something, but we finished it and pulled it through,” Noodel-Hayward said. “After those two days, we were really tired – we got in the game and we did our thing; I'm pretty proud of what we did tonight.”

What stood out for Noodel-Hayward was “going into the lane,” she said, “seeing open gaps and stuff like that; we all did good, especially seeing each other, passing it – we all did great tonight.”

"Coach (Lori) Blade said it was going to be a challenge,” Noodel-Hayward said of the tournament. "She said it might be like the postseason – we have to be ready for that challenge.

“This is a really good tournament; being in this tournament is actually great for us to get ready for the postseason.”

