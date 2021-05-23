EDWARDSVILLE 5, NASHVILLE 2: Edwardsville broke a 1-1 first inning tie with two runs in the third and one in the fourth in going on to the win over Nashville at Tom Pile Field.

Adam Powell and Caeleb Copeland both had hits and RBIs for the Tigers, while Spencer Stearns, Evan Funkhouser and RIley Iffrig also had hits and Gannon Burns also drove home a run.

Stearns struck out five on the mound for Edwardsville, while Gavin Huebner fanned three.

The Tigers are now 26-3 on the year.