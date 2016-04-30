EDWARDSVILLE – Saturday's rainy weather forced the second day of the Tiger Duals team tournament in Edwardsville to be called off. The Tigers had been scheduled to meet Carbondale in Saturday morning's semifinal match before the decision to call off play for the day was made; Jefferson City, Mo., had been scheduled to meet Triad in the other semifinal match.

The Tigers moved into the semis by defeating Jersey 7-2 and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-0 at the EHS Tennis Center. In singles play against the Panthers, Luke Motley defeated Alex Goldacker and Carson Ware downed Alex Roth in straight sets; Dan Thomas scored a three-set win over Trevor Davis, Jason Pan defeated Drake Blackwell in three sets and Logan Kuhns defeated Luke Palcheff in three sets.

In doubles play, Motley/Ware won their match by default, Motley/Thomas fell to Davis/Goldacker in a tiebreaker and Kuhns/Thomas Siganga defeated Ward/Palcheff.

Against the Cyclones, Brooks Thomas was awarded a win by default while Ware took a three-set win in singles play. Motley/Thomas (in three sets), Kuhns/Pan won in straight sets and Hobin/Siganga also won in straight sets.

The Tigers split their squad and took six players with them to the Pitchford Tournament in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights for the weekend. The doubles team of Zack Trimpe/Alex Gray won their first two matches of the weekend to advance to a quarterfinal match against a team from Deerfield; that was scheduled to take place Saturday morning.

The other doubles team of Logan Pursell/Ben Bequette dropped their opening match, as did Erik Weller and Seth Lipe in singles play; all bounced back to win their way through the consolation bracket Friday and move into play on Saturday.





