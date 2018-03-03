NORMAL – Both Edwardsville and Des Plaines Maine West still have something to play for Saturday despite both teams dropping their IHSA Class 4A semifinal games at Illinois State's Redbird Arena Friday.

The Tigers and Warriors will meet at 5:30 p.m. this evening in the third-place playoff game prior to the Lombard Montini-Geneva championship game at 7:15 p.m.

The Tigers go into the contest at 30-1 on the year following their 37-30 loss to Lombard Montini Friday, while the Warriors head into the game at 31-2 following their 58-41 loss to Geneva in Friday's second semifinal game.

Prior to Friday's loss, the Warriors had lost only to Geneva in their first game following the year-end holidays; they had defeated Skokie Niles North and Glenview Glenbrook North in the Glenview Glenbrook South Regional, then Winnetka New Trier and Wilmette Loyola Academy in the Park Ridge Maine East Sectional before moving to the state tournament with 52-42 win over Lake Zurich in the Arlington Heights Hersey Super-Sectional Monday evening.

Rachel Kent is the Warriors' leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, followed by Angela Dugalic at 10.8 PPG and Alisa Fallon at 10.1 PPG.

