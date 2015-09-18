EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, GRANITE CITY 9-17: Edwardsville opened Southwestern Conference play at Lucco-Jackson Gym Thursday night with a 25-9, 25-17 sweep of Granite City.

Annie Ellis hit 71 percent of her swings for strikes with five kills. Allison Blume led the Tigers with 12 points off serve, with Megan Wolf adding eight. Rachel Pranger had seven kills and three blocks while Kate Martin had six blocks on the night and Rachel Verdun added 21 assists.

Edwardsville coach Jami Parker said the ninth victory of the season against Granite City was a good one.

“We had very few unforced errors in the first game and did a nice job in the second game for the win,” she said. “We are excited about the season. Our front line is impressive and we are very deep defensively. “

Four sophomores – Rachel Pranger, Megan Wolf, Rachel Verdun and Kate Martin – are keys for the team so far this season, the coach said. She also singled out the play of freshman Corrine Timmermann at the net. She said with that many sophomores and a freshman in the lineup the future certainly looks bright for the Tigers.

Edwardsville moved to 9-6 overall on the year, 1-0 in the SWC; the Warriors fell to 2-9 overall, 0-2 in the league. The Tigers travel to Belleville East Tuesday, while the Warriors host their own Granite City Classic tournament, which will feature Piasa Southwestern, Civic Memorial, Highland and Red Bud, at Memorial Gym Saturday.

