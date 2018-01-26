EAST ALTON – It happens quite a bit in hockey. A team can run into a hot goaltender that stops almost everything they can throw at him, and it usually helps spell the difference in the game.

Such was the case recently for Logan Corzine and the Edwardsville Tigers Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association team. Despite Corzine's two goals on the evening, the Tigers lost to Alton in a rival game 5-2 at East Alton Ice Arena, as Redbird goalie Caleb Currie stopped 37 of 39 Edwardsville shots.

“Yeah, it was a tough one,” Corzine said during a post-game interview. “We just had to get more shots, and then crash the net a little more, play more physical. I thought it was a good game personally, but we could have done a little better.”

Corzine netted an equalizer in the first period, then brought the Tigers to within 3-2 in the second, but Currie had all of the answers during the game.

“Yeah, he was really good,” Corzine said. “We put a lot of shots on him, couldn't get to many of them, though. We just had to bury the rebounds.”

In spite of the loss, the Tigers do have some momentum going into the playoffs. Corzine feels that the Tigers need to keep working hard and keep playing well in order to enjoy success in the Class 1A side of the playoffs, which open in early February.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We just keep winning, and playing like we're playing,” Corzine said. “Just push hard and score goals.”

The Tigers have played well throughout the season, and Corzine feels that the hard work his team as put in will pay off come next month.

“I've just been working hard,” Corzine said. “Just working hard in practice and stuff.”

As far as personal goals for the upcoming playoffs, Corzine is keeping it very simple.

“Just to get as many goals as possible,” Corzine said. “Do my best for the team, help the team out.”

And when the MVCHA postseaon starts, expect Logan Corzine to be a key part of Edwardsville's success in the playoffs.

More like this: