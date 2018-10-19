EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville middle linebacker Jacob Morrissey is one of the leaders of the Tiger defense, and it was that defense that shut down a high octane Belleville West offense as Edwardsville defeated the Maroons 37-6 in the Tigers’ Homecoming and Senior Night game Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The game plan was very simple for Morrissey and the defense: Work together, play as a team and not back down from the Maroons.

“Just come in, work together and hit them every play,” Morrissey said, “and just don’t back down.”

The Maroons have many dangerous weapons, such as quarterback Jackson McCloskey and running back D.J. Johnson, along with a talented group of receivers. The Tigers were able to keep the West offense at bay throughout much of the game.

“We wanted to come out of the gate,” Morrissey said, “and keep going and not slow down at all.”

Everything went very well for the Tigers this past Friday, and Morrissey was very happy with the results.

“When we get to play together like this, and everything clicks, it’s really a good thing," Morrissey said.”

Morrissey also agreed that this was the best overall performance of the season for the Tigers, but he also thinks there’s more to come.

“Yeah, I think so,” Morrissey said. “I think we’ve got a lot more to see, too.”

With the win, Edwardsville is now playoff-eligible once again, and the Tigers finish the regular season on the road next week at Collinsville. Morrissey is confident of his team’s chances.

“I think we just got to go week by week, and gotta stay focused,” Morrissey said, “and I think we can do big things.”

The Tigers have been going this season with the slogan “one more game,” and Morrissey thinks that his side is very confident as they go into the finale and then the postseason.

“Very confident,” Morrissey said. “I don’t think we’re slowing down.”

