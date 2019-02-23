WINNETKA – Edwardsville swimmers and divers performed well in all of their events, but failed to qualify for the finals on the first day of the IHSA boys state swimming meet Friday afternoon at New Trier High School in Winnetka, in suburban Chicagoland.

Senior Porter LeVasseur did qualify as an alternate in two events, the 50-yard freestyle, where his time was 21,19 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle, where he clocked in at 47.09 seconds.

All in all, the Tigers had solid performances up and down, and the younger swimmers gained valuable experience for the future.

“We had solid performances, with all things considered,” said Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten. “Almost all of our guys were tapered for sectionals, so we knew coming into state, our chances of going much faster were pretty slim. The juniors, sophomore and freshmen used this trip as experience.”

LeVasseur held his times from last week’s sectional very well but missed advancing ever so slightly.

“Porter pretty much held his times from sectionals, but missed finals by a couple of spots in the 50 and 100 free,” Rhoten said.

Diver Owen Kaufmann also had a good performance, scoring 172.80 points in the preliminaries, but also failed to advance.

“Our diver, Owen, moved up about seven spots from his seed,” Rhoten said, “and was able to get some important experience against the state’s top divers.”

The 200-yard medley relay team of LeVasseur, McLane Oertle, Logan Mills and Matt Mendez finished with a time of 1:37.04, while Mendez, Mills, Oertle and LeVasseur swam the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:29.44. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Matt Doyle, Noah May, Mendez and Evan Grinter finished with a time of 3:29.99. All teams didn’t advance.

In other individual events, Mills swam the 100-yard in 54.27 seconds, and Oertle had a time of 1:02.09 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The finals in all events will take place on Saturday at New Trier’s natatorium, with the first event going off at 11 a.m.

