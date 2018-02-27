EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers' junior Porter LeVasseur recorded a time of 53.09 in the 100-yard backstroke IHSA state prelims Friday at Evanston.

LeVasseur finished in 31st place in the meet for Edwardsville.

LeVasseur had a big day in the Springfield sectional a week; he qualified for this weekend's IHSA Boys Swimming Championship with a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, one of five swimmers in the event to advance to state.

Edwardsville head coach Christian Rhoten said Porter turned in "a good swim" at state.

"It was great for him to get some state experience and we are looking forward to having him back next year," Rhoten said.

LeVasseur couldn't be more excited than he was makign a state appearance.

"It's an amazing feeling to finally go up to state and represent my school,” LeVasseur said. “It's undescribable; it's amazing."