EDWARDSVILLE - Running back Justin Johnson, Jr, who capped off an incredible career at Edwardsville High this spring by rushing for 1,045 yards and 20 touchdowns, which was fourth most in the St. Louis area in statistics from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, was the only Southern Illinois player named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 8A All-State team, which was released Tuesday on the IHSFCA website.

Johnson, who will be playing for West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., next fall, was one of fiver running backs named to the team. Tho other four backs were Alex Janke of Huntley, Mike Sajenko of Park Ridge Maine South, Trey Borsek of Naperville Neuqua Valley and Evan Brown of Oswego.

Johnson helped the Tigers to a 4-2 record in the shortened spring season this year, with both losses coming to East St. Louis. He rushed for 200 yards-plus in a game three times, with his season high coming in the opening game at Alton, when he ran for 217 yards and scored three touchdowns.

He was also eight-for-eight passing on the season for 144 yards and a touchdown, that one coming against Belleville West in week four. Johnson also caught eight passes on the season for 67 yards.

Other area players who were named to the All-State teams were wide receiver Luther Burdin III of East St. Louis in Class 6A, Mascoutah wide receiver and punter Aiden Jones in Class 5A, Breese Central wide receiver and punter Shane Becker in Class 4A and Breese Mater Dei Catholic linebacker and running back Nolan Foppe in Class 3A.

Local players named as honorable mention were Triad running back and linebacker Sam Yager in Class 5A. Roxana wide receiver and punter Parris White in Class 4A, Breese Mater Dei Catholic linebacker and tight end Mitchell Haake and running back Jayce Napovience, along with Piasa Southwestern linebacker and defensive lineman Ashtin Sorgea in Class 3A, Trenton Wesclin tight end and defensive lineman Josh Serrano in Class 2A and Dupo running back Camden Biggs in Class 1A.

