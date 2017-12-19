Tigers' junior varsity cheerleaders capture first place in Highland competition
December 19, 2017 1:45 PM
HIGHLAND - The Edwardsville Junior Varsity Cheerleading team competed at the ICCA Competition at Highland High School in Highland, Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 16.
The cheerleaders received first place in the Large Junior Varsity Division and received their highest score this season.
