CHARLESTON – Kenyon Johnson's first experience at the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field Championship state meet at O'Brien Field on the Eastern Illinois University campus was a good experience for the sophomore.

Johnson reached the final of the long jump with a leap of 22-4.5, finishing second in his flight, but did not reach the final of the triple jump, fouling out of the event and not recording a distance; in Saturday's long jump final, he finished 12th in the event with a distance of 22-4.5.

"I couldn't get the height that I needed. For my first time (at the state meet), I think I did pretty good; I still two more years to prove to myself that I'm a good jumper," Johnson said.

Johnson has been jumping since he was 10 years old, but started jumping for Edwardsville this season. As far as goal Johnson had set for the season, “I hoped I could jump a 23 (feet) this season, but at this meet, I wished I could had jumped a 24; the triple jump, I was hoping for a 46 or 47, but I didn't get that.

“Next season, I'll be aiming higher.”

Johnson was happy with how things turned out for him this season. “This year, I'm pretty happy,” Johnson said. “Things didn't go as planned, but next year, I'll put myself as one of the best jumpers.”

