DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL AT OAK BROOK GOLF CLUB --- FIRST ROUND

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville golfer Tyler Janson led the way with a six-over-par 77, while Hayden Moore followed up with a 78 to help the Tigers come in fifth place after the first round of the Dick Gerber Invitational Friday afternoon at Oak Brook Golf Club.

O'Fallon leads the way at the halfway point of the 36-hole event with a team score of 302, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic in second at 303, Highland is in third with a score of 306, Belleville Althoff Catholic is in fourth with a score of 308, and Edwardsville is in fifth with a 318. Granite City is currently in sixth with a score of 329, in seventh place is Triad at 332, Father McGivney Catholic and Belleville East are tied for eighth with identical scores of 335, and rounding out the top ten is Columbia, with a 337.

Marquette Catholic is currently in 11th place with a score of 340, Breese Central is in 12th place with a 342, Waterloo finished the round in 13th place with a score of 343, in 14th place is the Edwardsville junior varsity having a score of 345, Trenton Wesclin is in 15th place with a 349, Belleville West is in 16th place after shooting a 362, Collinsville is in 17th place with a score of 364, and Alton came in 18th place after the first day with a 369.

Mater Dei's Ian Berndsen is the leader after the first round with an even-par 71, with the Griffins' Joey Hyten in a three-way tie for eighth after shooting a 75. East Alton-Wood River's Carson Reef also shot a 77, and Moore's 78 is tied with Highland's Reid Koishor and Granite City's Simon Maxfield.

Kolton Wright shot an 85 and Drew Suhre had a 94 for the Tigers, while Brandon Reed fired an 84 for McGivney. Drew Sowerwine had an 87, and Riley Knobloch carded an 89 for the Griffins, who also got a 93 from Josh Jamruk and a 97 from Clayton Hopfinger.

The second round of the expanded tournament will be played Saturday morning at Fox Creek Golf Course in Edwardsville.

