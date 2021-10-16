

EDWARDSVILLE – Are you ready for some football? Tigers fans and area residents are invited to join Lewis and Clark Community College for a pre-game social event on the college’s N.O. Nelson Campus from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22.

The family-friendly “Friday Night Lights” event will feature free food, music, and the opportunity to “kick it” with Trailblazers athletes prior to Edwardsville High School’s non-conference home game at 7 p.m.

Activities will take place outdoors, spaced out on the campus’s front lawn along Troy Road. There will be plenty of parking on campus.

“We wanted to do something fun for the community before the Tigers’ football game Friday night,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska. “I’ll be there, probably kicking a soccer ball around with some of our players. I hope to meet a lot of people from this terrific community.”

Plans continue to unfold, including a possible appearance by L&C’s mascot Blazer the Newfie.

While on campus, potential students and families can connect with college experts to learn how easy it is to apply to L&C, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and apply for scholarships.

“Our scholarship application for 2022-2023 scholarships is now open, and there’s more than $125,000 up for grabs,” said L&C Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman. “The application process is super easy – one application matches applicants with any and all scholarships they may qualify for.”

Spring 2022 registration at Lewis and Clark opens Oct. 18. Anyone with questions can contact N.O. Nelson Campus Manager Tim Bell at tbell@lc.edu or (618) 468-5855.

The N.O. Nelson Campus is located at 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

