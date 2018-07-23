EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers freshmen basketball team started summer camp training this week in preparation for the upcoming season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tigers coach Dustin Battas said it’s a great opportunity to bring the incoming freshmen in to meet each other and start working as a team while the coaches are able to see them working together.

“The main things we’re working on are our skills and fundamentals,” Battas said. “It gives us as coaches a good opportunity to see them before they show up in November and hopefully they get some skills they can work on the rest of the summer and start understating the expectations we have here in the program.”

Battas said one of the benefits of the district’s summer camps is that it gets the athletes involved with the program as children which has positive effects on their attitudes and commitment towards their development and their teammates.

“They should be around the program as they grow,” he added. “The neat thing is when they become juniors and seniors and they’ve been involved with the program for seven or eight years.”

More like this: