BOYS TENNIS

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT

HULME WINS THREE OF FOUR MATCHES, DOUBLES TEAMS ELIMINATED, HENDERSON AND LANGENSTEIN-STEWART DOUBLES TEAM STILL PLAYING AT IHSA STATE MEET: Edwardsville's Colton Hulme is the only player still left for the Tigers in Class 2A, while Triad's Jaden Henderson in singles and the doubles team of Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart will play in the second day in Class 1A at the IHSA boys state tennis tournament in northwest suburban Chicago.

In the Class 2A singles, Hulme won his opening match by default over Jack Goldstein of Chicago Lane, and won his second round match over Thomas Ptacin of Rockton Hononegah 6-1, 6-3. Hulme lost in third round to Ansh Shah of Hinsdale Central 6-0, 6-0 and will meet Marco Czosynka of Park Ridge Maine South in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The doubles team of Jace Ackerman and Adrian Norcio lost in the first round to Blake Roegner and Daanyel Saeed of Naperville Central 6-0. 6-1, and were eliminated with a first round consolation loss to Ben Ward and Finn Pollard of Evanston 6-2, 6-2. The team of Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibian won their opener over Issac Bernstein and Dhruv Ramaswami of Rockford Auburn 6-2, 6-1, but lost in the second round to Ethan Paik and Ammar Wazir of Barrington 6-1, 6-3. Dynamic and Karibian bounced back in the second round of the consolation bracket to defeat Shankar Jambunathan and Matt Chen of Aurora Metea Valley 1-6, 6-4, 10-6, but were eliminated in third consolation round by Bernard and Vaughn Smith of Wheaton Central 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

In Class 1A, Jersey's Logan Schultz lost his opening match to Lucas Healy of Dixon 6-3, 6-1, then lost in the first round of the consolation bracket to Scott Anderson of Peoria Notre Dame 6-2, 6-3 and was eliminated.

Henderson won his first round match over Ixit Prajapati of Oak Forest 6-0, 6-1. then won in the second round over Marko Nikolic of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 6-1. 7-5. Henderson lost in the third round to Jackson Schuelzie of Crystal Lake South 6-3, 6-0 and will play a match in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

Langenstein and Stewart won their opener over Andrew Catalpa and Marko Cucuk of Quincy Notre Dame 6-3. 6-4, but lost in the second round to Dhruv Vaze and Aaron John of Darien Hinsdale South 6-1, 6-1. In the second round of the consolation bracket, Langenstein and Stewart won over Vince DeNaso and Adam Rudibaugh of Charleston 6-1, 6-4, then won their third round consolation match over Nathan Cochera and Colin Farley of Arlington Heights St. Viator 0-6, 6-2, 10-6. Langenstein and Stewart will play against Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith of Geneseo in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

The other doubles team of Marc Froidcouer and Dillon Henderson lost in the first round to Colin Sutherland and Carson Getz of Peoria Notre Dame 7-5, 6-4, then lost in the first round of the consolation bracket to Nikhil Gupta and Brian Rettig of Chatham Glenwood 6-7, 6-4, 10-8 and were eliminated.

The state tournament in both classes continues on Friday in northwest suburban Chicago, concluding on Saturday.

More like this: