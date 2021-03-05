EDWARDSVILLE - Katelynne Roberts and her family were honored on Edwardsville's annual Senior Night game, then the Tigers went on a 22-0 run in the second half to defeat East St. Louis 60-30 in a Southwestern Conference game Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Edwardsville head girls basketball coach Caty Happe was proud to recognize Katelynne Roberts on Senior Night:

"She had a great game, she was aggressive early on, and it's a great way to honor her and her accomplishments."

The Tigers bounced back nicely from a 60-41 loss at O'Fallon the night before, jumping out to a 17-14 lead after the first quarter, with both Roberts and Emerson Weller scoring four points in the period, then went out to a 32-20 lead at halftime. Edwardsville then went on its 22-0 run in the third quarter, with Sydney Harris leading the way, scoring 12 points during the stretch, while Weller hit for five points. The Tigers led after the run 56-25 and never looked back.

Harris led Edwardsville with 17 points, while Macy Silvey and Weller had 12 points each. Shakara McCline led the Flyers with 20 points, but was held to only two in the second half, thanks to great defense from the Tigers.

Happe said: "I'm glad to bet back on the court, we fixed up some things, and we really had a good third quarter."

The coach had this to say about the 22-0 run that clinched the game:

"I thought that we played pretty good team defense in the third quarter, and we were able to get a lot of buckets in transition. And that's what you want to have."

In a pregame ceremony, Roberts, the only senior on this year's team, was honored along with her parents, and was thanked for her contributions to the Edwardsville program. Roberts will play next season for Missouri S&T in Rolla.

The Tigers are now 11-1 on the year, and will wind up the regular season on the road, playing Saturday afternoon at Collinsville, then finishing the regular season at Alton on Tuesday night. Edwardsville is guaranteed of a home game when the Southwestern Conference tournament begins next Thursday, going on through Mar. 13.

The Flyers drop to 3-7 on the year and play at O'Fallon Saturday afternoon.

