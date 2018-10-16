EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High girls’ volleyball team celebrated its annual Senior Night match in style as the Tigers defeated Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-15, 14-25. 25-13 Monday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

And appropriately enough, the team’s only senior Corrine Timmerman, got the kill that clinched the match for the Tigers. Timmerman and her family were honored in the annual pre-match ceremonies.

And before the third and deciding game, Tiger coach Lisa Orlet showed off some of her dance moves to help her team feel relaxed.

“Definitely trying to keep it fun for them, yeah, you know. No question,” Orlet said of her impromptu dance party. “They’re coming off a tough week with homecoming, and the homecoming dance. I was a little worried about the energy, and they said they were going to be here for Corrine tonight, and they really did. They’re playing at a higher level and making some good things, but you saw that if we get in our heads and start receding, like any team, it affects every part of our game.”

The Tigers didn’t let their mistakes affect them in the third game, coming out and playing good volleyball to get the win.

“What’s huge is that then, they didn’t carry it over into the next game,” Orlet said.

And Orlet’s moment of inspired silliness definitely helped the Tigers turn the energy level up a few notches.

“I think that was my thing of like ‘Hey, we’re not having fun, we’re not having energy,’” Orlet said with a smile and laugh. “So a little silliness went quite a long way, I guess.”

And the Tigers responded with a great third game after having a rough second game.

“Oh, absolutely,” Orlet said. “Normally, they would be embarrassed, and they would be down on themselves. And we’ve been talking about it all year, that you’re never going to play perfect. You’re going to have times when you’re falling apart, but as long as you’re together, you need to bounce back and let go of mistakes.”

And it was Timmerman who showed senior leadership and encouraged her teammates to keep going in the third game.

“That’s the first thing Corrine said when the game was over,” Orlet said. “’Guys, we’re not letting go of our errors. Let’s do this!’ And they were like, you’re right, and I said ‘C’mon, Corrine doesn’t go out like this. This is her last time being a Tiger in this gym,’ and they all agreed and laughed.”

And it was a great moment to see Timmerman get the last kill to win the match.

“Yes, totally,” Orlet said. “She’s been somebody that’s been very selfless, on and off the court. So it’s good to see her get some moments.”

After an early exchange of points to open the first game, Edwardsville went on the first streak of the match as Jillian Allen served up seven points in a row, aided by kills from Timmerman and Alexa Harris to make it 9-2 before the Knights got the ball back. After another exchange of points, Storm Sucre served up a pair of points to make it 12-3 before a Tori Mohesky shot just barely got down to give the ball back to Mater Dei. Gabby Jamruk served up back-to-back points to make it 12-6. Later on, with the score 16-9, both Timmerman and Gabby Saye combined on a block to get the Tigers the ball, and then Rihanna Huebner served for three in a row, highlighted by a Harris kill to make it 20-9. Morgan Revermann then served up for three points in a row to cut the lead to 20-13, but a Suhre kill stopped the rally. The Tigers then scored four of the game’s final six points to win 25-14 and take a one game lead in the match.

The second game started out with an exchange of points that made it 3-3, but then, Carlee Wise served up five points in a row, highlighted by a Jessie Timmermann spike and a block by Shannon Lampe that made it 9-3, causing the Tigers to call time out. Wise immediately served up three more points, highlighted by a magnificent save off a spike by Clair Tonnies and a Revermann kill to extend the lead to 12-3 before Edwardsville got the ball back. Carter Mohesky served up two points to make it 17-6, and after another Edwardsville time out, Mohesky served up four more points that made it 21-6.

The Tigers did rally to make it 23-11, but the Knights wrapped up the game by scoring two of the last four points to win 25-14 and set up the rubber game.

After the Knights started off game three with a 3-2 edge, Allen served up three in a row to give the Tigers the lead at 5-3, then with Suhre serving at 6-5, Edwardsville, the Tigers scored on a spike that went wide and a Timmerman dink to extend the lead to 8-5, then won five of the next six points, helped with a Timmerman block and ace from Morgan Tulacro to make it 13-6. One point later, Harris served up three more points to make it 16-8, and after another exchange that made it 17-9, Kaitlyn Conway served for four consecutive points, highlighted by a Suhre spike that made it 21-9. It became 24-13 and match point when Timmerman ended the match with the kill off of Tulacro’s service that made the final 25-13.

Edwardsville, now 17-10 on the season, concludes the regular season this evening with a Southwestern Conference match at Belleville West, then opens the IHSA Class 4A playoffs at home next Tuesday against the winner of Chatham-Glenwood and Alton. Orlet feels that the Tigers head into the postseason with a very good feeling.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Orlet said. “The girls are very excited, they’ve been tested, they’ve been dealing with adversity, and I think they’ve grown up a lot this season. And as a coach, I’ve learned what they respond to, and what they don’t, so we’ve all grown together. And in tough situations, we just keep encouraging them, and making them realized that they’re talented, and they can do this. And I’m really, really proud of them. They’re a fun group.

“Just very happy that they pulled this out for their senior,” Orlet also said, “who’s very giving. So I’m happy for Corrine tonight.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

