EDWARDSVILLE - The week two football schedule has Alton, Roxana, and Granite City, among other schools, seeking redemption for week one losses, while Edwardsville, coming off a thrilling win in week one, has its home opener, as do many other schools, as week two is ready to go in the 2024 football season.

Friday night's fixtures, with kickoff times being 7 p.m., unless otherwise indicated, will have Roxana playing at Red Bud, Centralia is at Collinsville, Carlinville traveling to Pana, Edwardsville hosting Indianapolis Lawrence Central, the Milk Bowl game between Breese Central and Breese Mater Dei Catholic, Troy Buchanan, Mo. playing at O'Fallon, Triad has its home opener against Mt. Zion, Piasa Southwestern is at Litchfield, Belleville Althoff plays at Decatur St. Teresa Catholic, Mahomet-Seymour is at Highland, Clinton is at Marquette Catholic at Public School Stadium in Alton, Granite City plays host to Marion, Deer Creek-Mackinaw is at Trenton Wesclin, Mascoutah plays at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, Alton is at Quincy, East Alton-Wood River travels to Civic Memorial, Waterloo is at Columbia, Freeburg goes to Jersey, Belleville East hosts Pekin, Belleville West goes to Ft. Zumwalt West in O'Fallon, Mo, in St. Charles County, and in an eight-man game, Metro-East Lutheran hosts Champaign St. Thomas More. On Saturday, in a doubleheader at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis, Cahokia plays Jackson, Mo. at 4 p.m., then the Flyers host Covington, Ga., Newton at 7 p.m.

The Redbirds are coming off a 41-14 season-opening loss to Althoff, with quarterback Riley Smith throwing for one touchdown, and running for another as the Redbirds showed resilience against a very good Crusader team and their star player, Dierre Hill, Jr. Kobe Taylor will help the Redbirds offensively, while a stout defense will be tested again against the Blue Devils, who won their opener over Quincy Notre Dame Catholic last week.

The Tigers used big defensive plays and a pair of touchdowns from Steven Moore, Ju to win a great season opener at Chatham Glenwood last Saturday 14-7 Moore ran for 123 yards, while quarterback Yale Weaver, in his first varsity start, was eight-of-17 passing and showed poise at the position. Devyon Hill-Lomax provided a big play early in the fourth quarter, when he blocked a punt that helped set up the game-winning touchdown, which was sealed when the Edwardsville defense stopped the Titans on downs deep in their own territory just before the final minute.

The Shells are coming off a 55-47 loss at Jersey last week, and had two big performances offensively. Andrew Ellis ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, while Mason Crump ran for 110 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Sean Maberry was six-of-13 passing for 135 yards and three touchdowns against Jersey. Maberry also ran four times for 11 yards, and all three are expected to contribute heavily for Roxana against the Musketeers.

The Warriors showed great resilience and heart despite losing to Triad 49-13 in the season opener at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field. Quarterback Zaiden Kelley was 12-of-20 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown strike to Isaiah Ford, who caught four balls for 49 yards and the score. Running back Ryan Brokaw ran for 11 yards and the other Granite touchdown, and all three will be counted on to give the Warriors their first win since Sept. 17, 2022, a 51-34 win over Madison.

