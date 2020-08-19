GODFREY - It's safe to say that Riley Lewis, a junior on the Edwardsville High School girls golf team, has her season off to a great start.

Lewis fired a six-under par 65 with her partner, freshman Caitlyn Dicks, to come in second at the Alton Scramble/Shamble Kickoff tournament Saturday afternoon at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. On Tuesday at the Madison County Large Schools Girls Golf Tourney, Lewis and Nicole Johnson led their team with a two-over-par 73 medalist score as the Tigers took the team championship.

The Tigers ended in a first place tie with O'Fallon, with both teams shooting a 207 on the day. Lewis felt that she played well and made a good team with Dicks, who was playing in her first-ever high school tournament.

"I think I did pretty well," Lewis said in an interview conducted shortly after completing her round. "Me and my partner made a good team."

With the tournament being the first high school sporting event held in Metro-East since March, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Lewis felt that the Tigers did play well in their first time playing as a team this season.

"Well, not everyone's in, but I'm pretty sure that everyone probably did pretty well," Lewis said, "and it's definitely a fun tournament. It's relaxing, not much pressure."

The fact that Edwardsville and the six other participating teams were able to go out and compete was a huge relief to Lewis and all the other golfers.

"Yeah, it's super nice to finally get back out here and play a high school sport," Lewis said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Given all of the uncertainty and hopes for a season unlike any other in 2020, Lewis still has some high expectations for herself.

"Pretty high," Lewis said. "I'm expecting to do pretty well for myself, given the courses are pretty shorter and everything."

Lewis describes her own game as pretty good, being able to save bad shots with a very good short game, and being able to hit for distance as well.

"It's usually pretty good," Lewis said. "My short game usually saves me sometimes when I hit a bad shot, and then, I'm pretty long with distance."

Lewis' biggest expectations are also typical and high as well.

"I'm hoping to win a lot and play some good golf," Lewis said.

As far as season goals, Lewis is also setting high standards as well.

"Definitely I want to win most of the stuff I play in," Lewis said. "Pretty high expectations, low scores."

More like this: