EDWARDSVILLE – Chase Goeckel saw some time with Edwardsville's baseball team during the high school season, appearing in seven games and throwing 20.2 innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out 12.

Goeckel, a rising senior for the Tigers, is using the EHS summer team to gain experience that would help him when next high school season gets under way.

“I just want to get a lot of experience playing against older guys, play some good competition and develop myself as a pitcher and as an all-around player,” Goeckel said. “It's a learning experience; a lot of these guys haven't played against this high a level of competition before and it's good to get that competition.”

Goeckel has played since he was five years of age. “I started playing T-ball when I was five,” Goeckel said. “I was playing Khoury League at Drost Park in Maryville; it's a pretty prestigious system they have here in Edwardsville.”

When asked what his main position is, Goeckel said pitching “is my main thing. I think my best pitch is my slider, without a doubt.

“Playing here during the summer is a good experience; we're growing as a team and as a ball club and we're all getting pretty close too."

