EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls’ track and field team started its 2019 season off on the right foot with a second place finish in the Southwestern Illinois Relays meet Friday afternoon at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center finishing second with 100.5 points, finishing behind winner Belleville West, who had 113 points.

“Yeah, I was happy,” said girls head coach Camilla Eberlin. “We ended up second overall as a team, and it came from not necessarily winning a ton of events, but taking some good middle places, and really, they worked as a team, and I’m proud of them.”

The second-place finish may very well be a good sign of things to come for the season ahead.

“I’m hoping,” Eberlin said. “We’ve got some kids that are doing some really good things right now, so, hopefully, to see them expand on those, it’s going to be an interesting season.”

Eberlin felt many of her athletes had very good meets on the day.

“Gabbi Trauernicht had a big (personal record) in the triple jump; she finished fourth, she’s a sophomore,” Eberlin said. “She P.R.ed by a foot, our throwers took four places, Quianna (Johnson) won the (shot put), and Hannah Colbert, a freshman, got third, and then in the discus, Hannah got fifth, and Maddie Misukonis, a senior, got sixth, so those were some good points to get, Payton Flowers, so we were able to get some field event points that we haven’t had in a couple of years. In the past, as many, we’ve gotten, we’ve always gotten field events points, but a couple more there. And there was just a very big combination of stuff in our running.”

With the first big meet concluded, Eberlin now knows what the Tigers need to work on, and her team will be back out at practice, hard at work.

“We’re going to work out on Monday, we keep going,” Eberlin said, “and we go to Belleville West next Friday, so we’re ready to roll.”

In the running events, the Tigers’ team of Marcie Billings, Sydnee Campbell, Jamya Moore, and Kymel Bell finished second with a time of 1:11.40, the 4x800-meter relay team of Makenna Lueking, Elise Krone, Jaydi Swanson, and Kaitlyn Loyet wound up third with a time of 10:37.30, the 4x100-meter relay team of Alexis Boykin, Rachel Kubicek, Kyra Connor, and Sasha Daughrity was sixth with a time of 53.18 seconds, Maddie Miller won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:25.95, Bell was third in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.14 seconds, with Campbell finishing fifth at 52.05, the 4x200-meter relay team of Boykin, Daughrity, Colbert, and Jenna Hamad finishing fifth and 1:53.98, the 4,000-meter distance medley relay team of Abby Korak, Krone, Loyet and Hannah Stuart coming in second at 13.16.95, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Swanson, Kubicek, Miller and Emilie Fry placing fourth at 4:23 flat.

In the field events, Brooke Allen tied for third in the high jump at 4’ 10”, Flowers was in a three-way tie in the pole vault with a leap of 7’ 6”, Trauernicht going 32’ 1” to place fourth in the triple jump, Johnson winning the shot put with a throw of 36’ 4.5”, with Colbert finishing third at 34’ 0.75”, with Colbert and Misukonis fifth and sixth respectively in the discus with throws of 95’ 7” and 90’ 8”.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

