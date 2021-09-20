GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls' tennis team continues to improve and get stronger and tougher, head coach Dave Lipe said late last week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Edwardsville girls are deep with several strong players well beyond the top six. The future for Edwardsville’s tennis girls looks bright.

This week is a busy one for the Tigers, with a dual meet at 3:30 p.m. at Collinsville on Tuesday, home at 3:30 p.m. against Belleville West on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the girls host the Southern Illinois Duals. The action begins at 1 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 3: Edwardsville bounced back after having their meet rained out on Tuesday to score a win Thursday over East at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

In singles matches, Chloe Koons won over Mia McIssac 6-2, 6-2, Hannah Colbert won over Kylee Delvecchio 6-1, 6-2, Zoe Byron defeated Brodie Rauch 7-5, 6-4 and Gabi Hill won over Reese Altepeter 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 7-5.

The doubles wins for the Tigers were Colbert and Alyssa Wise defeating McIssac and Rauch 9-8 and Koons and Byron winning 8-2.

More like this:

Apr 15, 2024 - Teutopolis Wins Two Singles Flights, Takes Robert Logan Tennis Tournament Crown, Alton Ties For Eighth, CM 11th, Explorers 13th

May 23, 2024 - Marquette, Triad Boys Tennis Players Remain Alive At IHSA 1A State Tennis

Apr 10, 2024 - Tigers Thump O'Fallon 9-0 In SWC Boys Tennis Match At Edwardsville

May 23, 2024 - Tigers Notch Three Opening Wins In State Boys Tennis Tournament

Mar 30, 2024 - Both Tigers' Teams Move Into Semifinals, Other Local Teams Fare Well In Edwardsville Boys Tennis Spring Invite

 