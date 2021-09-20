GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls' tennis team continues to improve and get stronger and tougher, head coach Dave Lipe said late last week.

The Edwardsville girls are deep with several strong players well beyond the top six. The future for Edwardsville’s tennis girls looks bright.

This week is a busy one for the Tigers, with a dual meet at 3:30 p.m. at Collinsville on Tuesday, home at 3:30 p.m. against Belleville West on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the girls host the Southern Illinois Duals. The action begins at 1 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 3: Edwardsville bounced back after having their meet rained out on Tuesday to score a win Thursday over East at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

In singles matches, Chloe Koons won over Mia McIssac 6-2, 6-2, Hannah Colbert won over Kylee Delvecchio 6-1, 6-2, Zoe Byron defeated Brodie Rauch 7-5, 6-4 and Gabi Hill won over Reese Altepeter 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 7-5.

The doubles wins for the Tigers were Colbert and Alyssa Wise defeating McIssac and Rauch 9-8 and Koons and Byron winning 8-2.

