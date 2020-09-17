GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville's top-notch girls tennis team continues to steamroll over its opponents. On Tuesday, the Tigers blanked Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West at Belleville West.

The Tigers travel today to another SWC rival - Belleville East - for a another dual match. On Tuesday, Edwardsville's girls host Collinsville in another dual that begins at 3:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hannah Colbert rallied from behind to defeat Alyssa Riley 6-4, 7-5 (8-6 in the tiebreak) to complete Edwardsville's sweep of the host Maroons at Belleville West.

In the singles matches, Chloe Koons won over Mari Pellmann 6-0, 6-0, while Colbert won over Riley at number two. Chloe Trimpe then won over Hailey Neal 6-1, 6-2, and Grace Hackett defeated Bella Kreher 6-0, 6-2. Emma Herman won the number five match over Natalie Hampsten 6-2, 6-2, and Eileen Pan won over Olivia Eiskant by the same 6-2, 6-2 score.

In the doubles, Colbert and Trimpe defeated Riley and Neal 8-1, while Koons and Hackett won over Pellman and Kreher by the same 8-1 score, and Herman and Morgan Marshall won the final doubles match over Hampsten and Eiskant, also 8-1.

More like this: