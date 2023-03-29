Tigers Girls Softball Team Now 5-0 With 21-1 Win Over Warriors
March 29, 2023 10:55 AM
EDWARDSVILLE 21, GRANITE CITY 1: After conceding the opening run to Granite City, Edwardsville scored three in the first, 11 in the second, and seven in the third to take the win over the visiting Warriors.
Christine Myers and Brooke Donohue had the only hits for Granite, with Myers driving home the run. Myers also struck out one in the circle.
The Tigers improve to 5-0, while the Warriors are 0-6.
