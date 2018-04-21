EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls track team had quite a bit of success Friday at their own Edwardsville Tiger Invitational meet at the Winston Brown complex, helping them take third place in the 12-team meet.

The trio of Abby Schrobilgen, Hannah Stuart and Melissa Spencer swept the top three places in the 3,200 meters, while Abby Korak and Kaitlyn Singh went 1-2 in the 1,600 meters and Lorie Cashdollar took the 800 meters as the Tigers scored 102 points to finish third in Friday's meet, behind first-place Homewood-Flossmoor of suburban Chicago (115 points) and O'Fallon (110.5 points); Belleville West and East rounded out the top five with 99 and 93 points respectively, with Triad taking sixth with 70.5 points, Granite City taking ninth with 41 points and Alton finishing 12th with 12 points; the Redbirds were resting their regulars, who had run in a meet the day before in Alton and will be taking part in Tuesday's large-school division of the Madison County Championship in Highland.

“I was very happy,” said Tiger coach Camilla Eberlin. “We had a big PR (personal record) from Quianna Johnson in the shot put (a toss of 38-1 for fifth place in the event); I think a couple of my jumpers PRed – they're younger, so if they're getting that PR, that's what we're looking for.”

To see the 1-2-3 sweep in the 3200 was “very cool”, according to Eberlin. “When we set this meet up, we changed it, obviously, from last year – this was a Wednesday meet and it was a relay meet; we changed it this year to an invite and we said, 'you know, we're going to do something a little bit different to get some teams and stuff'. It was nice to see the three girls (Schrobilgen, Stuart and Spencer) hold strong the whole time.

“They went out and commanded it and they held the race; that was good, the same way with Abby and Kaitlyn (in the 1,600); they looked really strong and really good finishing with that.”

The format change prompted several teams to take part, including Homewood-Flossmoor, Urbana and Bloomington. “Getting them to come down and getting Freeburg to come up, it's nice to throw those in to our mix of conference schools. Our conference is great; we support each other's meets a lot, but it's nice to throw those extra teams in there.”

Eberlin overall, was happy with the performances the Tigers had on the day. “I was very happy; the girls did well to come out third,” Eberlin said. “It was a good finish.”

Other top EHS performances on the day included a 102-9 toss in the discus throw from Haley Sparks, good for 10th in the event; a second in the 4x800 relay in 10:02.80 from Elise Krone, Kaitlyn Loyet, Maddie Miller and Jaydi Swanson; a third in the freshman-sophomore 4x100 relay from Daija Treadway, Taylor Scott, Jadynn Levels and Ivy Moss in 55.53 seconds; and a second in the 4x400 relay from Cashdollar, Miller, Rachel Kubicek and Swanson in 4:09.45.

Triad's top performances came from Kelly Pottorff with seconds in the discus throw (122-1) and shot put (39-11); a second from Denise D'Antonio in the triple jump (34-3); a fourth in the 4x800 relay from Haley Jackson, Alyssa Kolwalski, Madi Walter and Samantha Kilzer in 10:36.27; and a first in the freshman-sophomore 4x100 relay from Elizabeth Jones-Smith, Megan Meyer, Savannah Viviano and Sydney Harloin in 53.35 seconds.

Granite City got a first in the 100 meters (12.50 seconds) and second in the 200 meters (25.82 seconds) from Toni Rush, while Katie Mans took fifth in the high jump for Alton (4-10) and Lauren Weiner took fifth in the pole vault with a leap of 8-0.

EDWARDSVILLE TIGER INVITATIONAL GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD MEET

TEAM RESULTS

Homewood-Flossmoor 115, O'Fallon 110.5, Edwardsville 102, Belleville West 99, Belleville East 93, Triad 70.5, Bloomington 58, Urbana 52. Granite City 41, Freeburg 37, Collinsville 37, Alton 12

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (AREA TEAMS ONLY)

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, fifth (4-10); Faith Grapperhaus, Triad, sixth (4-8); Bailey Grigg, Triad, eighth (4-8)

POLE VAULT: Lauren Weiner, Alton, fifth (8-0); Bridget Coolican, Triad, sixth (8-0); Alyssa Postma, Triad, seventh (7-6)

LONG JUMP: Kelly Pottorff, Triad, seventh (15-9.5); Denise D'Antonio, Triad, eighth (15-0.5); Ty'tiana Hall, Granite City, 10th (14-4.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: Denise D'Antonio, Triad, second (34-3); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, ninth (31-4.5); Koran Mason-El, Alton, 11th (29-9.5); Ty'tiana Hall, Granite City, 12th (29-3.5); Gabbi Trauernicht, Edwardsville, 13th (29-2)

DISCUS THROW: Kelly Pottorff, Triad, second (122-1); Lexi Witzig, Triad, ninth (102-10); Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, 10th (102-9); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, 15th (100-2); Quianna Johnson, Edwardsville, 88-3); Lay'Lhany Davis, Alton, 16th (88-1); Alyssa Bean, Alton, 24th (50-4)

SHOT PUT: Kelly Pottorff, Triad, second (39-11); Quianna Johnson, Edwardsville, fifth (38-1); Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, seventh (35-11); Bria Thurman, Alton, 11th (34-8.5); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, 14th (31-7.25); Krista Cochran, Triad, 15th (30-1.5); Lay'Lhany Davis, Alton, 23rd (26-8.75)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X800 RELAY: Granite City, second (Nikonowicz, Kirkover, Kunz, Lahey; 11:27.69)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Krone, Loyet, Miller, Swanson; 10:02.80); Triad, fourth (Jackson, Kowalski, Walter, Kilzer; 10:36.27)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100 RELAY: Triad, first (Jones-Smith, Meyer, Viviano, Hartoin; 53.35 seconds); Edwardsville, third (Treadway, Scott, Levels, Moss; 55.53 seconds)

4X100 RELAY: Granite City, seventh (Bursey, Bradshaw, Murphy, Rush; 51.22 seconds; Edwardsville, eighth (Boykin, Kubicek, Daughtery, Abels; 52.30 seconds); Alton, 10th (Kuebit, Smith, Bean, Holman; 55.14 seconds)

3200 METERS: Abby Schrobilgen, Edwardsville, first (11:30.75); Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville, second (11:39.67); Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, third (11:51.86); Maddie Keller, Triad, fourth (12:03.35); Melissa Kafer, Triad, 13th (14:48.06)

100 HURDLES: Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, eighth (17.34 seconds); Ty'tiana Hall, Granite City, 10th (17.89 seconds); Danita Smith, Alton, 13th (18.40 seconds); Megan Darby, Triad, 16th (18.84 seconds); Megan Kulage, Triad, 17th (18.86 seconds); Jamya Moore, Edwardsville, 18th (19.75 seconds); Amber Harris, Edwardsville, 20th (20.31 seconds); Jill Schollmier, Edwardsville, 21st (21.16 seconds)

100 METERS: Toni Rush, Granite City, first (12.50 seconds); DaiQuanik Smith, Granite City, 16th (13.90); LaTorria Deal, Granite City, 21st (14.30 seconds); Katie Holman, Alton, 22nd (14.39 seconds)

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, first (2:20.21); Emily Johnson, Granite City, 10th (2:41.99); Haley Allard, Edwardsville, 14th (2:45.76); Kennison Adams, Edwardsville, 17th (2:48.84); Sandra Garcia-Lopez, Triad, 18th (2:55.31); Allison Dempsey, Triad, 20th (2:59.05); Lillian Weirich, Alton, 24th (3:12.34); Madison Linnemann, Granite City, 25th (3:24.5)

FRESHMAN-SOPHMORE 4X200 RELAY: Triad, fourth (Jones-Smith, Meyer, Viviano, Rasmussen; 1:55.49); Edwardsville, sixth (Herman, Trauernicht, Levels, Scott; 2:02.43)

4X200 RELAY: Triad, seventh (Grapperhaus, Grigg, Hartoin, Barton; 1:49.30); Granite City, eighth (Bursey, Bradshaw, Murphy, Rush; 1:52.12); Edwardsville, ninth (Abele, Boykin, Daughtery, Kubicek; 1:54.17); Alton, 11th (Kuebil, Davis, Mitchell, Holman; 2:06.14)

400 METERS: Brooke DuHart, Granite City, second (1:02.30); Kendra Kirkover, Granite City, 13th (1:09.33); Emily Cronin, Triad, 14th (1:09.42); Tyana Holloway, Alton, 15th (1:10.73); LaTorria Deal, Granite City, 16th (1:11.19); Akilah Hudson, Edwardsville, 17th (1:11.62); Chloe Thayn, Edwardsville, 18th (1:13.69); Alyssa Bean, Alton, 19th (1:15.01)

300 HURDLES: Elise Krone, Edwardsville, seventh (52.04 seconds); Ty'tania Hall, Granite City, 13th (55.06 seconds); Bre Kircher, Edwardsville, 14th (55.46 seconds); Megan Kulage, Triad, 16th (56.77 seconds); Taylor Blum, Triad, 18th (57.15 seconds); Jimila Patterson, Alton, 19th (1:00.03)

1600 METERS: Abby Korak, Edwardsville, first (5:12.30); Kaitlyn Singh, Edwardsville, second (5:25.31); Alyssa Comer, Granite City, 12th (6:08.55); Chessy Nikonowicz, Granite City, 13th (6:09,34); Madi Walter, Triad, 15th (6:13.76); Katie Chase, Triad, 17th (6:27.82)

200 METERS: Toni Rush, Granite City, second (25.82 seconds); Payton Flowers, Edwardsville, 16th (29.00 seconds); Brianna Snead, Granite City, 18th (29.32 seconds); Jemya Moore, Edwardsville, 21st (29.86 seconds); Riley Fandrey, Triad, 22nd (30.12 seconds); Daija Treadway, Edwardsville, 23rd (30.78 seconds); Katie Holman, Alton, 24th (31.07); Kendall Kuebli, Alton, 26th (31.64 seconds); Brooke DuHart, Granite City, 27th (32.17)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Daughtry, Loyet, Allen, Korak; 4:24.29); Triad, second (Kowalksi, Jackson, D'Antonio; Hartoin; 4:26.39); Granite City, fifth (Bursey, Bradshaw, Murphy, Smith; 4:36.27)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Cashdollar, Miller, Kubicek, Swanson; 4:09.45); Alton, sixth (Weiner, Patterson, Holloway, Bean; 5:00.18)

