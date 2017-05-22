CHARLESTON – This past weekend's IHSA Class 3A girls state track meet was certainly a learning experience for Edwardsville freshman Abby Korak.

Korak capped off a successful freshman season with an 11th-place finish in her qualifying heat of the 1,600 meters Friday, covering the distance in 5:08.55; Korak also anchored the 4x800 relay team that included Victoria Vegher, Lorie Cashdollar and Madeline Miller that made it to the final Saturday, taking third in their qualifying heat Friday in 9:23.26 and finishing 11th in Saturday's final in 9:33.79; the event was won by Belvidere North in 9:12.12.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It overwhelmed me a little bit, but I tried to go with it and just do my thing and not let it stress me out,” Korak said following her 1,600 run Friday. “It's almost like really intimidating and I had to focus and do my thing.”

Of the 4x800 team reaching the final, Korak said. “we're really excited about going to finals.”

Korak was happy with her performance in the 4x800 anchor leg, but felt she could have done a bit better in the 1,600. “I'm pretty happy with the 4x8,” Korak said. “In the mile, I wish I could have kept up with the pack a little more and not drop off as much, but I got a PR and I'm happy with that.”

More like this: