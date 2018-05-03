COLLINSVILLE – Wednesday's Southwestern Conference Girls Track and Field Championship meet was a mixed bag for area teams, with Edwardsville, Alton and Granite City coming away with individual championships on the day at Collinsville's Kahok Stadium.

The Redbirds' Katie Mans closed out her high school career at the conference level with her fourth straight high jump championship, leaping 5-3 for the win over Alexis Brown of Belleville West, while Lorie Cashdollar of Edward sville won the league's 800-meter title, with teammate Maddie Miller right behind; Cashdollar covered the distance in 2:17.20 and Miller in 2:24.73, while the Tigers' Abby Schrobligen and Hannah Stuart went 1-2 in the 3200 meters with teammate Katelyn Singh right behind the duo to win the JV race and Abby Korak and Melissa Spencer going 1-2 in the 1600 meters; and Granite City's' Toni Rush edged Alton's Jeanea Epps for the 100-meter championship and a second in the 200 meters.

Belleville West claimed the varsity team title with 153 points over East St. Louis' 122 points, followed by Belleville East (99), Edwardsville (94); Alton (91), O'Fallon (88), Granite City (37) and the host Kahoks (15); the Flyers claimed the league's JV title 139 points, followed by O'Fallon (125), Edwardsville (87), Belleville West (78), Belleville East (67), Collinsville (58), Alton (31) and Granite City (12).

Tiger coach Camilla Eberlin was happy with how things went for her team. “It wasn't too bad,” Eberlin said. “We didn't get some of the splits we were thinking, but girls went out and we put them in a couple of different situations too, so that's something to adjust to.”

Where the Tigers got most of their points came from several 1-2 sweeps in the distance events. “Our distance crew is working hard for us,” Eberlin said. “Our sprinters are young – we're not quite getting the points – but our distance is doing a tremendous job of racking in the points.

“It's completely a big deal when you have the training in practice, when you have the people to push you in practice and you see those same people in the meet and competing with them in the meet, it's a great confidence booster, a great motivator to work though, and they work well with each other and work to better each other.”

Redbird coach Jaida Moore thought her charges could have done better in the competition. “I think we could have done better,” Moore said. “With this heat (the temperatures were in the mid-80s Wednesday as the meet got underway under mostly clear skies), I've got a lot of girls not hydrating and a lot of different things like that, but I think we could have done way better as a team; we had a few hiccups at points as far as handoffs and things like that, but it's good to see it now so we can get ready for next week (at the IHSA Class 3A Sectional in Danville).”

Moore emphasized the SWC meet to her charges as a big meet. “I made a big deal out of it,” Moore said. “I wanted to win it and I think with my team being so young, they've got to understand how important it is, how big it is to win the conference. I feel like we had a chance (to win the title), but I put that pressure on them – it's good for them to see it now because I see them as being a championship team down the line.”

Moore was happy that the Redbirds still reached several state qualifying marks that will be in play at the sectional. “We stil hit several state qualifying marks today,” Moore said, “That's good to see knowing we have kids that consistently hit those marks.”

The Redbirds' 4x100 relay team of Rashia Johnson, Laila McNeal, Epps and Alleyah Tuggle finished second in the event, possibly topping the school mark in the event in the process with a time of 48.32 seconds. “That's always a blessing; if that's the case, I want to be the one that coached it,” Moore said of the team's achievement.

Other highlights on the day for Alton included Lauren Weiner tying for second in the pole vault, clearing 8-9 with East St. Louis' Ahmia Dorsey; McNeal finishing second in the long jump with a mark of 18-6.75; Madeline Brahler's sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 33-8; Bria Thurman's 35-10 in the shot put that gave her a third; Lily Crader's sixth in the 3200 in 14:54.09; Sierra Stahlschmidt's fourth in the 300 hurdles in 47.02 seconds; Germaiya Wallace's fourth in the 400 in 1:01.78 and Kellie Mans' eighth in the event in 1:03.33; and Jessica Markel's sixth in the 800 in 2:31.63

Edwardsville's other highlights included Brooke Allen taking fourth in the high jump with a 5-0 mark; Quianna Johnson finishing fifth (35-5) and Haley Sparks seventh (34-0) in the shot put and Sparks' seventh (96-7) in the discus throw; and a third from Cashdollar, Elise Crone, Rachel Kubicek and Jaydi Swanson in the 4x400 relay.

2018 SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP

KAHOK STADIUM, COLLINSVILLE

TEAM STANDINGS

VARSITY

Belleville West, 153; East St. Louis, 122; Belleville East, 99; Edwardsville, 94; Alton, 91, O'Fallon, 88; Granite City, 37; Collinsville, 15

JUNIOR VARSITY

East St. Louis, 139; O'Fallon, 125, Edwardsville, 87; Belleville West, 78; Belleville East, 67; Collinsville, 58; Alton, 31; Granite City, 12

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP THREE)

VARSITY

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, 5-3; Alexis Brown, Belleville West, 5-2; Rokelle Stanley, East St. Louis, 5-1

POLE VAULT: Sandy Sledge, Belleville East, 10-3; Ahmia Dorsey, East St. Louis, 8-9; Lauren Weiner, Alton, 8-9

LONG JUMP: La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West, 19-4.25; Lalila McNeal, Alton, 18-6.75; Brittany Walker, Belleville West, 18-1

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIPLE JUMP: Brittany Walker, Belleville West, 37-3; Ahmia Dorsey, East St. Louis, 37-0.25; La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West, 35-10.75

SHOT PUT: Evangeline Harris, East St. Louis, 43-5; Amy Wagner, O'Fallon, 36-7; Bria Thurman, Alton, 35-10

DISCUS THROW: Evangeline Harris, East St. Louis, 140-7; Nola Johnson, Belleville West, 107-9; Amy Wagner, O'Fallon, 107-9

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, 9:51.68 (Spencer, Korak, Loyet, Swanson); Belleville East, 9:57.84; O'Fallon, 10:19.84

4X100 RELAY: Belleville West, 48.16 seconds; Alton, 48.32 (Johnson, McNeal, Epps, Tuggle); Belleville East, 48.39

3200 METERS: Abby Schrobilgen, Edwardsville, 11:39.58; Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville, 11:49.98; Kaitlyn Walker, O'Fallon, 12:30.81

100 HURDLES: La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West, 14.96 seconds; Kelvi Searcy, Belleville West, Belleville West, 14.99; Aailaha Thomas, Belleville East, 15.61

100 METERS: Toni Rush, Granite City, 12.29 seconds; Jeanea Epps, Alton, 12.38; Zoie Howard, O'Fallon, 12.59

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, 2:17.20; Maddie Miller, Edwardsville, 2:24.73; Shonjahnea Griggs, East St. Louis, 2:26.44

4X200 RELAY: Belleville West, 1:42.10; East St. Louis, 1:42.14; O'Fallon, 1:44.69

400 METERS: Jessica Coughlin, Belleville West, 57.57 seconds; Lalia Graham, Belleville East, 59.83; Likkaya Keys, East St. Louis, 1:00.19

300 HURDLES: Veronica Sherrod, East St. Louis, 44.12 seconds; Essence Winters, Belleville East, 45.43; La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West, 45.90

1600 METERS: Abby Korak, Edwardsville, 5:18.77; Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, 5:34.00; Seleiya Wilson, Belleville East, 5:40.75

200 METERS: Jessica Coughlin, Belleville West, 25.10 seconds; Toni Rush, Granite City, 25.37; Sunnie Collins, Belleville East, 26.04

4X400 RELAY: East St. Louis, 3:54.50; Belleville East, 4:02.99; Edwardsville, 4:02.52 (Cashdollar, Krone, Kubiceck, Swanson)

JUNIOR VARSITY

HIGH JUMP: Darci Metzger, Collinsville, 4-10; Haley Wangelin, Belleville West, 4-8; Tamia Hoskins, East St. Louis, 4-8

LONG JUMP: Asia Nixon, Belleville West, 15-1.5; Xoe Binford, O'Fallon, 14-7.25; Taylor Suggs, Belleville West, 14-3

TRIPLE JUMP: Karon'tajhi Mobley, East St. Louis, 32-3.25; Faith Mayfield, O'Fallon, 30-9.5; Halie Wahlgren, O'Fallon, 29-10

SHOT PUT: Jacqueline Bownes, East St. Louis, 33-10; Maddie Grimes, Edwardsville, 31-7.5; Nylah Wise-Muhammed, O'Fallon, 30-5.5

DISCUS THROW: Maddie Misukonis, Edwardsville, 90-5; Jamitonna Harlen, Belleville West, 88-10; Regan Scheffel, Edwardsville, 88-1

4X800 RELAY: O'Fallon, 10:47.16; East St. Louis, 11:13.64; Collinsville, 11:27.35

4X100 RELAY: Belleville East, 51.20 seconds; Belleville West, 51.89; East St. Louis, 52.46

3200 METERS: Kaitlyn Singh, Edwardsville, 12:20.28; Abby George, O'Fallon, 13:16.96; Dar'Tahja Nealy, East St. Louis, 13:43.63

100 HURDLES: Miraya Wright, Belleville East, 16.05 seconds; Bria King, Collinsville, 17.21; Tytianna Bills, East St. Louis, 18.56

100 METERS: Alleyah Tuggle, Alton, 12.93 seconds; Daiz'Jona Spraggins, Belleville West, 13.16; Brianna Graham, East St. Louis, 13.35

800 METERS: Karion'tajhi Mobley, East St. Louis, 2:34.05; Reality Patton, Belleville East, 2:41.44; Lacey Kunz, Granite City, 2:42.49

4X200 RELAY: East St. Louis, 1:48.93; Belleville West, 1:51.21; O'Fallon, 1:54.13

400 METERS: Jaysha Bell, East St. Louis, 1:02.28; Joslyn Crosby, Belleville East, 1:03.02; Faith Mayfield, O'Fallon, 1:05.75

300 HURDLES: Bria King, Collinsville, 51.00 seconds; Tytianna Bills, East St. Louis, 51.38; Alex Parram, O'Fallon, 58.57

1600 METERS: Katelyn Singh, Edwardsville, 5:39.96; Kiley McElroy, O'Fallon, 5:59.42; Taylor Peck, O'Fallon, 6:02.72

200 METERS: Ahmiya Bills, Belleville East, 26.92 seconds; Alleyah Tuggle, Alton, 27.11; Daiz'Jona Spraggins, East St. Louis, 27.46

4X400 RELAY: East St. Louis, 4:12.87; Belleville East, 4:23.92; Belleville West, 4:26.69

More like this: