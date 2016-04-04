EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's tennis team won twice to take fifth place in the Champions Flight of their Tiger Invitational tournament Saturday.

The Tigers defeated Downers Grove South 8-1 in a fifth-place semifinal match, then defeated Darian Hinsdale South 9-3 to finish fifth in the 16-team flight.

In doubles play against Downers Grove, the teams of Zac Trimpe/Alex Gray, Erik Weller/Ben Bequette, Luke Motley/Seth Lipe and Dan Thomas/Logan Pursell won their matches; Trimpe, Gray, Weller and Lipe all won singles matches against the Mustangs.

Against the Hornets, Trimpe, Gray, Weller, Motley, Pursell and Lipe won singles matches; doubles matches were won by Trimpe/Gray, Weller/Bequette and Thomas/Pursell.

Edwardsville head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe thanked sponsors McConnell and Associates and Scott Credit Union for their support in making the tournament possible. He viewed the tourney as once again a big success. He also thanked all the others throughout the area who hosted matches, so the tourney could take place.

For his team, Lipe said the result was very positive for the Tigers.

"I saw a lot of growth over the weekend," he said. "The kids were tough and adapted very well to adverse elements. We had a very windy day on Friday. The kids played with a lot of intensity and focus and I am proud of that."

Lipe said he loves the different divisions of the tourney because it allows and inclusvieness.

O'Fallon is next for Edwardsville's Tigers at home starting at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We are off to a good start," Lipe said. "The way I look at it, the first third of the season is over and this week we begin the middle third. Our focus over the next couple days will be O'Fallon."

The Tigers stand at 7-3 on the year in dual meets.

Metro East Lutheran defeated the Belleville East JV side in the Futures Flight of the tournament Saturday, but dropped a 3-1 decision to the Triad JV to finish sixth in the flight; Alton finished 15th in the Challengers Flight of the tournament, while Civic Memorial finished 11th in the Futures Flight.

