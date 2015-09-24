Tigers field hockey team battles close to tough Cor Jesu Academy at home Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville’s field hockey girls lost to a tough Cor Jesu Academy squad 5-2 on Wednesday at Edwardsville. The Tigers put up a fight against Cor Jesu, taking an early lead, but couldn’t hang on for the win. Article continues after sponsor message The Tigers fall to 5-7 and Cor Jesu is now 9-3-1. Veronica Carrow scored the team’s two goals in the match. The Tigers travel to Kirkwood High School for a 4:15 p.m. game on Tuesday. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip