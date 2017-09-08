EDWARDSVILLE – Like soccer and ice hockey, goaltender is the last line of defense for a field hockey team.

For the Tigers, that player is junior Anna Farrar.

Fararr was the backstop for EHS in their 9-1 win over Rosati-Kain at Tiger Stadium Tuesday afternoon, just missing out on a shutout when the Kougars' Bridget Kelly scored with about five minutes to go in the match. “Right after we got the card (a green card, which sends a player off for two minutes and gives the other team a power-play opportunity, much like in ice hockey), I just think we just had a little trouble adjusting to dropping back and changing with the defense,” Fararr said. “Just not enough people back.

“We worked together well as a team and got the ball in the goal quite a few times.”

Fararr saw little action in front of her goal most of the day, but that's a good sign. “That says the team is working together to get the ball up the field,” Fararr said. “The defense was really strong, so when they did get past our 25 (yard line), the defense got it out and we were right back up the field.”

Having a strong defense in front of her makes Fararr a happy goaltender. “It's great to have a strong defense in front of you; that's the best part of being a goalie,” Fararr said. “It's having a good defense in front of you. I sometimes direct them to players to mark up on if they're missing players.”

