35TH PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

NINTH PLACE GAME

DECATUR MACARTHUR 64, EDWARDSVILLE 52:

CARLINVILLE - The Edwardsville Tiger’s fell against the Decatur MacArthur Generals during Saturday’s 35th Annual Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, 64-52.

The Tigers came close to taking the win Saturday afternoon with a three-point deficit going into the fourth quarter, 46-43.

Playing an aggressive final quarter put the Tigers in position to the take control of the lead over the Generals, but sent MacArthur to the foul line enough for them cushion their lead with a score of 52 points.

With just under a minute left in the game, Malik Robinson hit a three-pointer for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough for Edwardsville to steal the win with a final score of 64-52.

In the final day of the 35th Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic, sophomore Brennan Weller led Edwardsville with 20 points while Jaylon Tuggle added 11 in the Tigers’ loss to MacArthur in the ninth-place game.

A.J. Lawson led the Generals with 18 points, one of four MacArthur players to score in double figures, while Kaeden Lawery had 14, Keon Jones 12 and Teandre Woodland 10.

The Tigers are now 3-9 on the season.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

EAST ST. LOUIS 77, GRANITE CITY 58: Senior Terrance Hargrove, Jr. led the Flyers with 22 points, while Cornellius LeFlore added 15 and both Jashawn Anderson and Traeveion Jones had 12 in East Side’s fifth-place win over the Warriors.

Zidane Moore led Granite with 13 points, while Jerry Watson, Jr. added 12.

The Flyers improved to 11-4 on the season, while the Warriors are now 8-5.

FINAL

SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 65, COLLINSVILLE 62: James Dent’s three in the dying seconds gave Southeast a thrilling win over Collinsville to claim its second straight tournament championship.

The Kahoks led 55-48 with 4:37 left in regulation, but after a Spartan foul on Ray’Sean Taylor, Keydrian Jones and Marshall Harrison were both called for technical fouls, with Harrison being ejected on his second technical.

Taylor hit one of two, and Damon Davis hit all four of the technical shots to cut the gap to 56-52, helping to set the stage for Dent’s heroics.

Taylor scored 24 points to lead the Kahoks, while Jones had 12 and Cawhan Smith 11. Dent scored 21 points to help Southeast, who also got 15 from Terrion Murdix and 10 from Deon Mathews.

The Kahoks are now 13-3 on the season.

